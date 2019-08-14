SeaSpine Announces Launch of Mariner® MIS Posterior Fixation System





CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the limited commercial launch and completion of initial surgeries of the Mariner® MIS Posterior Fixation System.



Mariner MIS is a comprehensive, minimally invasive posterior fixation system built upon the Mariner platform to simplify the treatment of a wide range of spinal pathologies. Minimally invasive procedures are typically associated with reduced blood loss, incision size, and hospital stay compared to traditional open procedures. These advantages are expected to drive a continued shift towards minimally invasive surgery (MIS) adoption and associated growth of the MIS spinal implant market.

"The addition of Mariner MIS is representative of SeaSpine's continued commitment to evolving the Mariner platform," said Dennis Cirino, Senior Vice President, Global Spinal Systems. "We're incredibly excited to deliver the best-in-class versatility, efficiency, and strength of our core Mariner platform to the growing MIS surgeon community."

The Mariner platform features exceptional implant versatility with fewer trays and implants than is typically required for fixation systems. Mariner MIS allows for both low-profile extended tabs and robust tower-based reduction instrumentation without duplicate screw shanks. These features reduce processing and inventory management costs for the hospital. Mariner MIS is highly adaptable to support physician preferences and anatomical variances in multiple applications.

"Mariner MIS delivers a comprehensive solution for modern minimally invasive spinal surgery. Thoughtful instrumentation simplifies everyday cases, but is robust enough for my complex scoliosis and deformity cases," stated Joseph O'Brien, MD, MPH, Medical Director of Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, Virginia Hospital Center. "I'm extremely impressed with the creativity infused into the design of this MIS system."

Mariner MIS is the latest expansion of the Mariner platform incorporating the core principles of system efficiencies, innovative instrumentation and uncompromised implant strength. This launch is one of several complementary systems coming to market in 2019 that expand the clinical applications of the Mariner product family. When combined with the Mariner Outrigger Revision system, Mariner gives surgeons a single product platform to perform open, minimally invasive, hybrid, revision, and adjacent segment procedures.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine's orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine's spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

Forward-Looking Statements

SeaSpine cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the shift towards MIS adoption and associated growth of the MIS spinal implant market; the design and features of the Mariner MIS Posterior Fixation System, including to reduce processing and inventory management costs for the hospital and to support physician preferences and anatomical variances in multiple applications; and the timing and launch of complementary systems that expand the clinical applications of the Mariner product family. Among the factors that could cause or contribute to material differences between the Company's actual results and the expectations indicated by the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: the actual and perceived advantages associated with minimally invasive procedures, including reduced blood loss, incision size, and hospital stay, compared to traditional open procedures; the ability of newly launched products to perform as designed and intended and to meet the needs of surgeons and patients, including as a result of the lack of clinical validation of products in limited commercial (or "alpha") launch; unexpected delay, including as a result of developing and supporting the launch of new products, including the fact that newly launched products may require substantial additional development activities, which could introduce further delay, or as a result of obtaining regulatory clearances; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date when made. SeaSpine does not intend to revise or update any forward-looking statement set forth in this news release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5402

ir@seaspine.com

Source: SeaSpine Holdings Corporation