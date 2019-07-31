SeaSpine Announces Launch of Mariner® Outrigger® Revision System





CARLSBAD, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today the limited commercial launch of the Mariner Outrigger Revision System.



Mariner Outrigger is an implant system providing surgeons a high level of versatility for multiple revision applications. As an adjunct to the Mariner Posterior Fixation system, Mariner Outrigger includes a variety of options to effectively revise and extend previous fusions. The System offers a comprehensive implant and instrument offering, including several differentiated implant technologies, in a single tray that reduces the overall volume of product required to support complex cases.

"Through the launch of the Mariner Outrigger Revision System, SeaSpine is expanding the applications of its modular Mariner platform to address more complex cases," stated Dennis Cirino, Senior Vice President, Global Spinal Systems. "This demonstrates our continued commitment to deliver world-class surgical solutions to our surgeon customers in the growing revision market."

"Mariner Outrigger is designed to deliver versatility and simplicity in revision spine and deformity surgery," stated Dr. Daryl Sybert, orthopedic surgeon at Mount Carmel, New Albany, OH. "It improves operative efficiency through streamlined instrumentation and implants in a reduced number of trays. Combined with the strength and versatility of Mariner, I have a high level of confidence when addressing my revision surgeries."

The launch of the Mariner Outrigger Revision System is one of several complementary systems that will expand the applications of the Mariner Posterior Fixation System. SeaSpine expects to commercialize additional application-specific systems that expand the procedural application of its modular Mariner platform, including the planned launch of a minimally invasive system before the end of the third quarter of 2019.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine's orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine's spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

