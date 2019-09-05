SEACOR DONATES TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN THE BAHAMAS FOLLOWING HURRICANE DORIAN





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) ("SEACOR"), in partnership with its wholly-owned subsidiary, SEACOR Island Lines, has announced a commitment of $250,000 in financial aid and in-kind logistics services to non-profit relief agencies supporting the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. The commitment also includes direct funding by SEACOR for the provision of food staples, basic construction materials and portable power generation units.



"SEACOR stands with its colleagues and friends affected by Hurricane Dorian. We have a long-standing history serving the Bahamas and we are committed to helping with the response and rebuild following this devastating natural disaster," said Eric Fabrikant, Chief Operating Officer of SEACOR Holdings Inc.

SEACOR Island Lines is actively working with Bahamian officials and U.S. government agencies to assess the extent of the Hurricane's impact on local waterways and port infrastructure. Chief Executive Officer of SEACOR Island Lines, Mike LaFleur stated that: "We have been a dedicated provider of scheduled shipping services into the Bahamas, including the Abacos for more than 20 years. We are currently in dialogue with the Bahamian authorities to ensure safe and coordinated resumption of operations."

About SEACOR

SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CKH.

SEACOR Island Lines

SEACOR Island Lines provides liner, short-sea, and project cargo transportation and logistics solutions to and from ports in the Southeastern United States, the Caribbean, and the Bahamas as well as ‘door-to-door' solutions for customers.

