SDLP – Q2 2019 earnings release date and conference call information

By GlobeNewswire,  August 09, 2019, 01:00:00 PM EDT

London, United Kingdom, August 9, 2019 -Seadrill Partners LLC is scheduled to release its second quarter 2019 results on Tuesday August 20th, 2019.



A conference call and webcast will be held at 10:30 a.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. BST on Tuesday August 20th, 2019.



To participate, the following options are available:



A. Webcast

In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link.



B. Conference call

Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call by dialling:

USA: +1-877-317-6714

International: +1-412-317-5476



The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Partners Conference call.



There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.



In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from http://www.seadrillpartners.com/



If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on http://www.seadrillpartners.com/ (Investor Relations)



Participant list information required: Full name & company



