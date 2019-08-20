SCWorx to Provide Shareholders with a Corporate Update on August 22, 2019





NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCWorx, Inc. (Nasdaq:WORX) today announced it will host a corporate update conference call on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 4:30 PM ET. During the call management will discuss recent developments, corporate milestones and growth strategy.



To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. may dial 425-585-6510. There is no additional access code necessary.

About SCWorx Corp

SCWorx has created it's Ultraverse Platform, an enriched and Virtualized Item Data Warehouse that links product information, government regulated coding, clinical categorization and financial attributes. The system, utilizing Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), then joins raw purchasing, clinical and financial data collected from its Customers (the hospitals) to the Ultraverse data warehouses in order to offer a granular and accurate view via a suite of SaaS based solutions for healthcare providers. The value proposition for customers revolves around all solution modules being fully integrated with the Virtual Data Warehouse platform. The solution modules include Virtual Item Master, Contract Management and RFP Module, Automated Rebate Management Module, Data Interoperability (EMR, MMIS, Finance) Module, Automated Item Add Portal, Virtual General Ledger (GL), and the Data Analytics module. SCWorx Platform of One™ creates a single source for accurate information for the healthcare providers' data governance and data analytics for executives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For example, SCWorx is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential for future increases in the value of its announced agreement with a leading medical-surgical distributor, the timing of the launch of its ScanWorx product offering, the expectation that such product shall begin contributing revenue growth shortly after its launch and that the ScanWorx product offering has the potential to improve 2019 revenues as well as add value to its current and future customers. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. You can identify many (but not all) such forward-looking statements by looking for words such as "assumes," "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "could," "would," "may" or other similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, securing future contracts and containing costs, the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources of the combined company to meet its business objectives and operational requirements and other important factors that are detailed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made from time to time by SCWorx, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Matters described in forward-looking statements may also be affected by other known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. SCWorx undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. View source version on globenewswire.com.

Contacts:

Marc Schessel

mschessel@scworx.com

Investor Contact:

John Marco

Managing Director

CORE IR

516 222 2560

Johnm@coreir.com

Media Contact:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com

Source: SCWorx Corp.

Source: SCWorx