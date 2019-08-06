scPharmaceuticals Inc. to Present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that John Tucker, president and chief executive officer, will present and host investor meetings at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference being held at the Parker New York Hotel in New York, NY. The Company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 3:05 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accesses under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.scpharmaceuticals.com, and will be archived for ninety days.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, products for the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit scPharmaceuticals.com.

Contacts:

Katherine Taudvin, scPharmaceuticals Inc.

781-301-6706

ktaudvin@scpharma.com

Christopher F. Brinzey, Westwicke an ICR Company

339-970-2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

 

