    ScoZinc Announces Stock Option Grant

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 04, 2019, 04:43:00 PM EDT


    COOKS BROOK, Nova Scotia, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (TSX-V:SZM) ("ScoZinc" or the "Company") announces that a total of 280,000 stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company at a strike price of $0.45 and expiring July 4, 2024, subject to the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

    About ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

    ScoZinc is an established Canadian-based zinc and lead exploration and development company that owns the ScoZinc Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia which is currently on care and maintenance. The Company intends to restart operations as soon as possible. The Company has a strong working capital position and no debt. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SZM".

    For more information, please contact:

    Mr. Joseph Ringwald - President and CEO    Telephone: +1 (604) 347-7661    info@scozinc.com

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: ScoZinc Mining Ltd.

