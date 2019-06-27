Scottie Resources Commences Field Work on High-Grade Polymetallic Cambria Project Properties





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCOT) is pleased to provide an update on current exploration programs. Taking advantage of a low snow-fall year in the area around Stewart, BC, Scottie has got an early start on its 2019 field exploration program on the Bitter Creek, Ruby Silver, and Black Hills properties (collectively referred to as the "Cambria Project").



Situated in the southern portion of BC's world renowned Golden Triangle, just east of Stewart, BC (claim boundaries extend to within 2 km of town), the Cambria Project consists of 10,350 ha of extremely prospective ground, collectively hosting >35 known mineral occurrences. The widespread mineralization is predominantly in the form of quartz +/- carbonate high-grade polymetallic veins rich in silver, lead, zinc, copper and gold. Mineralization is primarily hosted in the middle Jurassic Hazelton Group volcanics and sediments, and is intruded by Eocene phases of the Coast Plutonic Complex.

The principal mineralization style in the recorded mineral occurrences closely resembles those observed in the Porter-Idaho property (5 km to the southwest of the Cambria Project), which was described by Alldrick (1993) as "Eocene Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins". The Prosperity and Porter-Idaho mines were periodically mined from 1922 - 1950, and produced 27,268 tonnes of ore with an average grades of 0.986 g/t gold, 2692.1 g/t silver, 5.08 % lead, 3.853 % zinc and 0.101 % copper (BC Minfile). A 2014 43-101 Technical Report on the Prosperity-Porter Vein System estimates an Indicated Mineral Resource of 435,000 tons grading 25.2 oz/t silver (11 million oz), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 97,970 tons grading 17.3 oz/t silver (1.7 million oz).

The eastern boundary of the Cambria Project forms a continuous 13.5 km border with Ascot Resources' Red Mountain gold property which has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 2,771,000 oz of gold and an Inferred Resource of 316,000 oz of gold - the location of the resource on the Red Mountain property is situated only 5 km from the border of the Cambria Project. In addition, the 2017 Feasibility study on the Red Mountain property calls for a 14.5 km access road along Bitter Creek, which goes directly through the Ruby Silver property.

Dr. Thomas Mumford VP Exploration states: "Following our recent acquisition of the Bitter Creek property we are excited to get boots on the ground to assess the 35+ mineral occurrences and provide a geological framework for focusing exploration and advancing Scottie's large property package. Exploration will focus on integrating deposit models to refine and delineate drill targets for subsequent programs."

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine property and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Bow property which is contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie owns 100% interests in the Ruby Silver and Black Hills properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Bitter Creek property which joins the Ruby Silver property with the Black Hills property.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company's website at https://scottieresources.com/ and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President and CEO at (250) 877-9902.

