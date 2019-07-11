Quantcast

    Scottie Resources Announces New Director and AGM Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 11:50:00 AM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCOT) is pleased to announce the election of Steven Stein to its board of directors at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held June 28, 2019.  

    Steven Stein is a Partner and the Director of Operations at Purdy & Partners Inc., and is involved in spearheading a number of strategic growth initiatives for the firm. With an extensive network across North America, Steven's focus is sourcing investment opportunities and bringing his operational management experience and depth to our investee companies.

    Steven was a founding shareholder and an Officer of the Black Diamond Group - a leading North American provider of modular space solutions and workforce accommodations - from 2007 to 2016. Steve is currently a Director of the Black Diamond Group.

    From 1990 to 2005, Steven was actively involved in the operations and a founder of one of the predecessor companies of the Outland Group - one of Canada's largest logistics and camp businesses. Steven holds a bachelor's degree from Queens University and is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

    In addition to the election of Mr. Stein, Messrs. John Williamson, Ernest Mast, and Bradley Rourke were each re-elected as directors of the Company. Scottie shareholders also voted in favor of the re-appointment of Manning Elliott LLP as auditors, of the amended stock option plan, and to increase the limit on grants to insiders under the stock option plan.

    The Company wishes to thank outgoing director, Edward Kruchkowski, for his many years of service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

    ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

    Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine property and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Bow property which is contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property.  Scottie owns 100% interests in the Ruby Silver and Black Hills properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in the Bitter Creek property which joins the Ruby Silver property with the Black Hills property.

    All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

    Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company's website at www.scottieresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President & CEO at (250) 877-9902.

    ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

    "Bradley Rourke"

    President & CEO

    FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

    This news release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

    Source: Scottie Resources Corp.

