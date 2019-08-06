Scottie Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCOT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Annie Zou as Chief Financial Officer.



Ms. Zou is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants British Columbia and works with public companies in the resource, biopharmaceutical and technology industries. Her knowledge and experience support the financial reporting, regulatory compliance, treasury and audit functions. Ms. Zou earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia, and specialized in Accounting and Statistics.

The Company wishes to thank outgoing Chief Financial Officer, Brent Petterson, for his contributions to the Company, and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Scottie Gold Mine and its other properties. The company is the first to acquire such a significant land package to compliment the Scottie Gold Mine and add to its regional potential. Scottie has 100% ownership of the Scottie Gold Mine, Stock, Ruby Silver, and the Black Hills properties, which together total 8,800 ha. Scottie has the option to purchase 100% interests in the Bow property, the Bitter Creek property and the Summit Lake property.

Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company's website at www.scottieresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President & CEO at (250) 877-9902.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release may contain forward ‐ looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward ‐ looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward ‐ looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward ‐ looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release

