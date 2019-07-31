Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend





MONACO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers", or the "Company") today reported its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company's common stock.

Results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's net loss was $29.7 million, or $0.62 basic and diluted loss per share. There were no Non-IFRS adjustments to the net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company's adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $44.9 million, or $1.45 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) a $17.0 million loss recorded on the Company's exchange of its Convertible Notes due 2019 for newly issued Convertible Notes due 2022 (the "Convertible Notes Exchange"), and (ii) a $7.0 million write-off of deferred financing fees. The adjustments resulted in an aggregate reduction of the Company's net loss by $24.0 million or $0.78 per basic and diluted share. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $68.9 million, or $2.23 basic and diluted loss per share.

Results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $15.0 million, or $0.31 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company had a net loss of $15.2 million, or $0.32 basic and diluted loss per share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company's adjusted net loss was $76.4 million (see Non-IFRS Measures section below), or $2.47 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) a $17.0 million loss recorded on the Convertible Notes Exchange, (ii) a $7.0 million write off of deferred financing fees, and (iii) $0.3 million of transaction costs related to the merger with Navig8 Product Tankers Inc. The adjustments resulted in an aggregate reduction of the Company's net loss by $24.3 million or $0.79 per basic and diluted share. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $100.7 million, or $3.26 basic and diluted loss per share.

Declaration of Dividend

On July 30, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about September 27, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of September 10, 2019 (the record date). As of July 30, 2019, there were 51,845,390 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Summary of Other Recent and Second Quarter Significant Events

• Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration for voyages fixed for the Company's vessels thus far in the third quarter of 2019 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to 'Other operating data' table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

For the LR2s in the pool: an average of approximately $14,200 per day for 50% of the days.

For the LR1s in the pool: an average of approximately $15,000 per day for 40% of the days.

For the MRs in the pool: an average of approximately $14,300 per day for 40% of the days.

For the ice-class 1A Handymaxes in the pool: an average of approximately $10,200 per day for 35% of the days.

• Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned on the Company's vessels during the second quarter of 2019:

For the LR2s in the pool: an average of $16,974 per revenue day.

For the LR1s in the pool: an average of $14,527 per revenue day.

For the MRs in the pool: an average of $13,436 per revenue day.

For the ice-class 1A Handymaxes in the pool: an average of $11,802 per revenue day.

• The Company has received commitments for seven different facilities to partially finance the purchase and installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems, or "scrubbers" on certain of the Company's vessels. These commitments are expected to increase the Company's liquidity by approximately $87 million. Additionally, the Company is in discussions with a different group of financial institutions to finance the purchase of scrubbers which, if consummated, expect to increase the Company's liquidity by an additional $35 million. All of these agreements are expected to be signed in the next few months and the drawdowns will occur as the scrubbers are installed throughout the remainder of 2019 and 2020.

• In June 2019, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2019 on the Company's common stock of $0.10 per common share.

• In July 2019, the Company's Convertible Notes due 2019 matured and the outstanding balance of $142.7 million was fully repaid in cash upon maturity.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Unsecured Senior Notes due 2020 (NYSE:SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

As of the date hereof, the Company has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities under its Securities Repurchase Program. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

Diluted earnings per share is determined using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2019, which were issued in June 2014 (and matured in July 2019), and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018, were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period and the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $6.1 million and $12.1 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's basic weighted average number of shares were 48,148,885 and 48,109,924, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's diluted weighted average number of shares were 49,446,801 and 49,194,463 respectively, excluding the impact of the Convertible Notes due 2019 and Convertible Notes due 2022, and 56,104,777 and 55,822,804, respectively, under the if-converted method.

The weighted average number of shares, both diluted and under the if-converted method, were anti-dilutive for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 as the Company incurred net losses during those periods.

The Company's Convertible Notes due 2019 matured in July 2019 and the outstanding balance of $142.7 million was fully repaid in cash upon maturity. As of the date hereof, the Company's trading stock price is below the conversion price of the Convertible Notes due 2022.

Current Liquidity

As of July 30, 2019, the Company had $307.3 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. The Company's Convertible Notes due 2019 matured in July 2019 and the outstanding balance of $142.7 million was fully repaid in cash upon maturity.

Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update

The following drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment activity occurred during the second quarter of 2019:

Three LR2 tankers completed their scrubber installations during the second quarter of 2019 for aggregate costs of $8.6 million (which includes the cost of the scrubber and related installation costs) and incurred an aggregate of 108 offhire days.

Three MR tankers completed their class required special surveys and scrubber installations during the second quarter of 2019 for aggregate costs of $9.5 million (which includes the drydock along with the cost of the scrubber and related installation costs) and incurred an aggregate of 165 offhire days.

One ice-class 1A Handymax tanker completed its class required special survey and ballast water treatment system installation during the second quarter of 2019 for aggregate costs of $2.7 million (which includes the drydock along with the cost of the ballast water treatment system and related installation costs) and incurred an aggregate of 27 offhire days.

One LR2 tanker entered drydock for its scrubber installation during the second quarter of 2019, and the installation is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2019. The aggregate cost of the installation is expected to be $2.5 million (which includes the cost of the scrubber and related installation costs), and this vessel was offhire for 2 days during the second quarter of 2019.

Three MR tankers entered drydock for their class required special surveys, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations during the second quarter of 2019, all of which are expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2019. The aggregate costs are expected to be approximately $13.0 million (which includes the drydock along with the cost of the scrubbers, ballast water treatment systems and all related installation costs), and these vessels were offhire for an aggregate of 37 days during the second quarter of 2019.

Two ice-class 1A Handymax tankers entered drydock for their class required special surveys and ballast water treatment system installations during the second quarter of 2019, which were completed during the third quarter of 2019. The aggregate cost is expected to be $4.0 million (which includes the drydock along with the cost of the ballast water treatment system and related installation costs), and these vessels were offhire for an aggregate of 46 days during the second quarter of 2019.

Set forth below are the estimated expected payments for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2020 (which also include actual payments made during the third quarter of 2019 through the date of this press release):

In millions of U.S. dollars As of July 30, 2019 (1) Q3 2019 - payments made through July 30, 2019 $ 10.6 Q3 2019 - remaining payments 63.8 Q4 2019 90.3 Q1 2020 45.8 Q2 2020 30.4 Q3 2020 28.4 Q4 2020 11.4

(1) Includes estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations. These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation. In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.

Set forth below are the expected, estimated number of ships and estimated offhire days for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment installations, and scrubber installations (2):

Q3 2019 Ships Scheduled for: Offhire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days LR2 5 4 13 371 LR1 — — 6 168 MR 9 8 9 280 Handymax 5 5 — 102 Total Q3 2019 19 17 28 921 Q4 2019 Ships Scheduled for: Offhire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days LR2 10 8 13 357 LR1 — — 1 28 MR 9 7 9 245 Handymax 5 5 — 100 Total Q4 2019 24 20 23 730 Q1 2020 Ships Scheduled for: Offhire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days LR2 1 — 2 55 LR1 — — — — MR 4 4 10 278 Handymax 2 2 — 40 Total Q1 2020 7 6 12 373 Q2 2020 Ships Scheduled for: Offhire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days LR2 4 — 4 108 LR1 — — — — MR 3 3 6 167 Handymax — — — — Total Q2 2020 7 3 10 275 Q3 2020 Ships Scheduled for: Offhire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days LR2 2 — 2 54 LR1 5 — 5 135 MR — — 6 168 Handymax — — — — Total Q3 2020 7 — 13 357 Q4 2020 Ships Scheduled for: Offhire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days LR2 — — — — LR1 — — — — MR — — 2 56 Handymax — — — — Total Q4 2020 — — 2 56

(2) The number of vessels in these tables reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously. Additionally, the timing set forth may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.

Debt

Set forth below is a summary of the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:

In thousands of U.S. dollars Outstanding Principal as of March 31, 2019 Repayments

Outstanding Principal as of June 30, 2019 Repayments Outstanding Principal as of July 30, 2019 1 KEXIM Credit Facility $ 282,475 $ — $ 282,475 $ (4,300 ) $ 278,175 2 ABN AMRO Credit Facility 98,369 (2,139 ) 96,230 (537 ) 95,693 3 ING Credit Facility 140,992 (3,184 ) 137,808 (1,071 ) 136,737 4 $35.7 Million Term Loan Facility 34,042 (808 ) 33,234 (808 ) 32,426 5 2017 Credit Facility 141,449 (3,316 ) 138,133 — 138,133 6 Credit Agricole Credit Facility 97,153 (2,142 ) 95,011 — 95,011 7 ABN AMRO/K-Sure Credit Facility 48,567 (963 ) 47,604 — 47,604 8 Citi/K-Sure Credit Facility 101,546 (2,104 ) 99,442 — 99,442 9 ABN AMRO/SEB Credit Facility 111,950 (2,875 ) 109,075 — 109,075 10 Ocean Yield Lease Financing 157,664 (2,649 ) 155,015 (917 ) 154,098 11 CMBFL Lease Financing 60,744 (1,227 ) 59,517 — 59,517 12 BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s) 98,933 (1,881 ) 97,052 (636 ) 96,416 13 CSSC Lease Financing 242,199 (4,327 ) 237,872 (1,442 ) 236,430 14 BCFL Lease Financing (MRs) 96,191 (2,768 ) 93,423 (902 ) 92,521 15 2018 CMB Lease Financing 134,014 (2,529 ) 131,485 — 131,485 16 $116.0 Million Lease Financing 111,103 (1,672 ) 109,431 (539 ) 108,892 17 AVIC International Lease Financing 136,155 (2,948 ) 133,207 — 133,207 18 China Huarong Shipping Lease Financing 133,875 (3,375 ) 130,500 — 130,500 19 $157.5 Million Lease Financing 148,550 (3,536 ) 145,014 — 145,014 20 COSCO Lease Financing 82,225 (1,925 ) 80,300 — 80,300 21 IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MRs 49,374 (1,711 ) 47,663 (558 ) 47,105 22 IFRS 16 - Leases - 7 Handymax 24,102 (3,692 ) 20,410 (1,272 ) 19,138 23 2020 Senior Unsecured Notes 53,750 — 53,750 — 53,750 24 Convertible Notes due 2019 142,708 — 142,708 (142,708 ) — 25 Convertible Notes due 2022 203,500 — 203,500 — 203,500 $ 2,931,630 $ (51,771 ) $ 2,879,859 $ (155,690 ) $ 2,724,169

Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of June 30, 2019, which includes principal amounts due under lease financing arrangements and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual payments made during the third quarter of 2019 through the date of this press release):

In millions of U.S. dollars Q3 2019 - principal payments made through July 30, 2019 (1) $ 155.7 Q3 2019 - remaining principal payments 55.9 Q4 2019 52.2 Q1 2020 69.1 Q2 2020 (2) 104.6 Q3 2020 (3) 153.1 Q4 2020 48.6 2021 and thereafter 2,240.7 $ 2,879.9

Repayments include $142.7 million that was repaid in July 2019 upon the maturity of the Company's Convertible Notes due 2019.

Repayments include $53.8 million due upon the maturity of the Company's Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020.

Repayments include $87.7 million due upon the maturity of the Company's ABN AMRO Credit Facility.

Explanation of Variances on the Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results Compared to the Second Quarter of 2018

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded a net loss of $29.7 million compared to a net loss of $68.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:

TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

For the three months ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2019 2018 Vessel revenue $ 150,805 $ 141,795 Voyage expenses (1,328 ) (1,033 ) TCE revenue $ 149,477 $ 140,762

TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $8.7 million to $149.5 million, from $140.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This increase was the result of modest, quarter over quarter improvements in TCE revenue per day across all of the Company's operating segments. Overall average TCE revenue per day increased to $14,348 per day during the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $12,301 per day during the three months ended June 30, 2018. The product tanker market experienced a period of prolonged weakness during the first nine months of 2018 culminating with a sharp recovery that began in the fourth quarter of 2018. While the second quarter of 2019 reflected an improvement over the same period during 2018, this recovery abated during the second quarter of 2019 as the product tanker market experienced headwinds, primarily as a result of a longer than usual refinery maintenance season which negatively impacted demand, particularly in our MR and Handymax operating segments. This increase in TCE revenue per day was partially offset by a reduction of the Company's fleet to an average of 119.0 operating vessels during the three months ended June 30, 2019 from an average of 127.0 operating vessels during the three months ended June 30, 2018, which was the result of the redelivery of 11 time chartered-in vessels throughout 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019.





Vessel operating costs for the three months ended June 30, 2019 remained consistent, decreasing slightly by $0.7 million to $68.8 million, from $69.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The Company's average number of owned or bareboat chartered-in vessels remained consistent at 119.0 vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and for the three months ended June 30, 2018.





Charterhire expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased by $17.2 million to $0.0 million, from $17.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was the result of (i) a decrease in the number of time chartered-in vessels when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the three months ended June 30, 2018, and (ii) the implementation of IFRS 16 - Leases beginning on January, 1, 2019. The Company's time and bareboat chartered-in fleet consisted of 10.0 bareboat chartered-in vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and the Company's time and bareboat chartered-in fleet consisted of an average of 8.0 time chartered-in vessels and 10.0 bareboat chartered-in vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2019, we had 10 bareboat chartered-in vessels, which are being accounted for under IFRS 16 as right of use assets and related lease liabilities. Under IFRS 16, there is no charterhire expense for these vessels as the right of use assets are depreciated on a straight line basis (through depreciation expense) over the lease term and the lease liability is amortized over that same period (with a portion of each payment allocated to principal and a portion allocated to interest expense).





Depreciation expense - owned or finance leased vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2019 remained consistent, increasing slightly by $0.3 million to $44.4 million, from $44.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Depreciation expense in future periods is expected to increase as the Company installs ballast water treatment systems and scrubbers on its vessels in 2019 and 2020. The Company expects to depreciate the majority of the cost of this equipment over each vessels' remaining useful life.





Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $5.9 million. Depreciation expense - right of use assets reflects the straight-line depreciation expense recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2019 as a result of the Company's transition to IFRS 16 - Leases on January 1, 2019. Right of use asset depreciation is approximately $0.2 million per vessel per month for all 10 vessels that the Company currently bareboat charters-in.





- on January 1, 2019. Right of use asset depreciation is approximately $0.2 million per vessel per month for all 10 vessels that the Company currently bareboat charters-in. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $2.2 million to $15.5 million, from $13.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This increase was primarily driven by compensation expenses, including a slight increase in restricted stock amortization. General and administrative expenses in future periods are expected to reflect a similar run-rate to that which was incurred in the second quarter of 2019.





Financial expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased by $1.6 million to $47.3 million, from $48.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The Company wrote off $7.0 million of deferred financing fees during the three months ended June 30, 2018 as a result of the various refinancing initiatives that the Company entered into during that period. There were no write-offs of deferred financing fees during the three months ended June 30, 2019. Excluding these write-offs, financial expenses increased during the second quarter of 2019 primarily a result of (i) increases in LIBOR rates as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018, (ii) an increase in the Company's average debt to $2.9 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $2.8 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2018 as a result of the Company's refinancing initiatives that were executed in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2018 and (iii) increased borrowing costs associated with the Company's lease financing arrangements that were entered into during 2018. If LIBOR rates remain consistent, financial expenses in future periods are expected to reflect a similar run-rate to that which was incurred in the second quarter of 2019 as increased finance costs resulting from drawdowns on the Company's scrubber financing program are expected to be offset by (i) the reduction in interest expense attributable to the July 2019 repayment of the Company's Convertible Notes due 2019, and (ii) scheduled amortization on the Company's existing credit facilities.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss

(unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Vessel revenue $ 150,805 $ 141,795 346,635 $ 298,241 Operating expenses Vessel operating costs (68,776 ) (69,474 ) (138,152 ) (139,904 ) Voyage expenses (1,328 ) (1,033 ) (1,622 ) (4,372 ) Charterhire — (17,157 ) (4,399 ) (35,169 ) Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels (44,369 ) (44,092 ) (88,183 ) (87,547 ) Depreciation - right of use assets (5,895 ) — (8,030 ) — General and administrative expenses (15,528 ) (13,346 ) (31,240 ) (26,972 ) Merger transaction related costs — (7 ) — (271 ) Total operating expenses (135,896 ) (145,109 ) (271,626 ) (294,235 ) Operating income / (loss) 14,909 (3,314 ) 75,009 4,006 Other (expense) and income, net Financial expenses (47,327 ) (48,949 ) (96,083 ) (88,367 ) Loss on exchange of convertible notes — (16,968 ) — (16,968 ) Financial income 2,725 345 5,843 730 Other expenses, net (27 ) (15 ) (13 ) (96 ) Total other expense, net (44,629 ) (65,587 ) (90,253 ) (104,701 ) Net loss $ (29,720 ) $ (68,901 ) $ (15,244 ) $ (100,695 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.62 ) $ (2.23 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (3.26 ) Diluted $ (0.62 ) $ (2.23 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (3.26 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 48,148,885 30,957,545 48,109,924 30,891,470 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 48,148,885 30,957,545 48,109,924 30,891,470

(1) The dilutive effect of (i) unvested shares of restricted stock and (ii) the potentially dilutive securities relating to the Company's Convertible Notes due 2019 and Convertible Notes due 2022 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive. Weighted average shares under the if-converted method (which includes the potential dilutive effect of the unvested shares of restricted stock, the Convertible Notes due 2019, and the Convertible Notes due 2022) were 56,104,777 and 55,822,804 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

As of In thousands of U.S. dollars June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 467,219 $ 593,652 Accounts receivable 56,469 69,718 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,845 15,671 Inventories 8,761 8,300 Total current assets 548,294 687,341 Non-current assets Vessels and drydock 3,955,446 3,997,789 Right of use assets 67,266 — Other assets 97,233 75,210 Goodwill 11,539 11,539 Restricted cash 12,294 12,285 Total non-current assets 4,143,778 4,096,823 Total assets $ 4,692,072 $ 4,784,164 Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 295,543 $ 297,934 Finance lease liability 115,689 114,429 Lease liability - IFRS 16 20,708 — Accounts payable 15,354 11,865 Accrued expenses 29,175 22,972 Total current liabilities 476,469 447,200 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 1,094,910 1,192,000 Finance lease liability 1,248,231 1,305,952 Lease liability - IFRS 16 47,364 — Total non-current liabilities 2,390,505 2,497,952 Total liabilities 2,866,974 2,945,152 Shareholders' equity Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital: Share capital 580 5,776 Additional paid-in capital 2,657,375 2,648,599 Treasury shares (467,056 ) (467,056 ) Accumulated deficit (1) (365,801 ) (348,307 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,825,098 1,839,012 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,692,072 $ 4,784,164

(1) Accumulated deficit reflects the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases. IFRS 16 amended the existing accounting standards to require lessees to recognize, on a discounted basis, the rights and obligations created by the commitment to lease assets on the balance sheet, unless the term of the lease is 12 months or less. Accordingly, the standard resulted in the recognition of right-of-use assets and corresponding liabilities, on the basis of the discounted remaining future minimum lease payments, relating to the existing bareboat chartered-in vessel commitments for three bareboat chartered-in vessels, which are scheduled to expire in April 2025. Upon transition, a lessee shall apply IFRS 16 to its leases either retrospectively to each prior reporting period presented (the ‘full retrospective approach') or retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 recognized at the date of initial application (the ‘modified retrospective approach'). We applied the modified retrospective approach upon transition. The impact of the application of this standard on the opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2019 was the recognition of a $48.5 million right of use asset, a $50.7 million operating lease liability and a $2.2 million reduction in retained earnings relating to these three vessels.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (15,244 ) $ (100,695 ) Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 88,183 87,547 Depreciation - right of use assets 8,030 — Amortization of restricted stock 13,859 13,180 Amortization of deferred financing fees 4,088 6,191 Write-off of deferred financing fees 275 7,035 Accretion of convertible notes 6,995 6,435 Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations 1,827 1,909 Loss on exchange of convertible notes — 16,968 108,013 38,570 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) / decrease in inventories (461 ) 1,473 Decrease in accounts receivable 13,248 15,039 (Increase) / decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (175 ) 4,620 Increase in other assets (2,807 ) (3,576 ) Increase in accounts payable 1,187 2,767 Increase / (decrease) in accrued expenses 2,272 (6,165 ) 13,264 14,158 Net cash inflow from operating activities 121,277 52,728 Investing activities Acquisition of vessels and payments for vessels under construction — (26,057 ) Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment and other vessel related payments (owned, finance leased and bareboat-in vessels) (59,688 ) (2,136 ) Net cash outflow from investing activities (59,688 ) (28,193 ) Financing activities Debt repayments (166,729 ) (167,491 ) Issuance of debt — 142,025 Debt issuance costs (1,288 ) (13,473 ) Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16 (7,129 ) — Increase in restricted cash (9 ) (897 ) Repayment of convertible notes (2,292 ) — Equity issuance costs (295 ) (4 ) Dividends paid (10,279 ) (6,579 ) Repurchase of common stock (1 ) — Net cash outflow from financing activities (188,022 ) (46,419 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (126,433 ) (21,884 ) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 593,652 186,462 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, $ 467,219 $ 164,578

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other operating data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data) $ 71,821 $ 47,300 $ 185,068 $ 104,908 Average Daily Results Time charter equivalent per day(2) $ 14,348 $ 12,301 $ 16,470 $ 12,816 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,351 6,391 $ 6,414 $ 6,507 LR2 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 16,974 $ 12,861 $ 19,948 $ 13,572 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,687 6,436 $ 6,748 $ 6,650 Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 38.0 38.0 38.0 38.0 Average number of time chartered-in vessels — 2.0 — 1.7 LR1 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 14,527 $ 11,090 $ 16,221 $ 10,608 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,159 $ 6,613 $ 6,377 $ 6,805 Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 12.0 12.0 12.0 12.0 Average number of time chartered-in vessels — — — — MR TCE per revenue day (2) $ 13,436 $ 12,567 $ 14,594 $ 13,049 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,148 $ 6,392 $ 6,235 $ 6,384 Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 45.0 45.0 45.0 44.8 Average number of time chartered-in vessels — 5.6 0.2 5.9 Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 Handymax TCE per revenue day (2) $ 11,520 $ 11,267 $ 14,644 $ 12,096 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,318 $ 6,183 $ 6,240 $ 6,357 Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 14.0 14.0 14.0 14.0 Average number of time chartered-in vessels — 0.3 — 1.1 Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels 7.0 7.0 7.0 7.0 Fleet data Average number of owned or finance leased vessels 109.0 109.0 109.0 108.8 Average number of time chartered-in vessels — 8.0 0.2 8.7 Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels 10.0 10.0 10.0 10.0 Drydock Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment and other vessel related payments for owned, finance leased and bareboat chartered-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $ 41,448 $ 1,698 $ 59,688 $ 2,136

(1 ) See Non-IFRS Measures section below. (2 ) Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, finance leased or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs. (3 ) Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to our owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not our time chartered-in vessels.

Fleet list as of July 30, 2019

Vessel Name Year Built DWT Ice class Employment Vessel type Owned or finance leased vessels 1 STI Brixton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax 2 STI Comandante 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax 3 STI Pimlico 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax 4 STI Hackney 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax 5 STI Acton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax 6 STI Fulham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax 7 STI Camden 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax 8 STI Battersea 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax 9 STI Wembley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax 10 STI Finchley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax 11 STI Clapham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax 12 STI Poplar 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax 13 STI Hammersmith 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax 14 STI Rotherhithe 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax 15 STI Amber 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 16 STI Topaz 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 17 STI Ruby 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 18 STI Garnet 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 19 STI Onyx 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 20 STI Fontvieille 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 21 STI Ville 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 22 STI Duchessa 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 23 STI Opera 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 24 STI Texas City 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 25 STI Meraux 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 26 STI San Antonio 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 27 STI Venere 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 28 STI Virtus 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 29 STI Aqua 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 30 STI Dama 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 31 STI Benicia 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 32 STI Regina 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 33 STI St. Charles 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 34 STI Mayfair 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 35 STI Yorkville 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 36 STI Milwaukee 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 37 STI Battery 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 38 STI Soho 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 39 STI Memphis 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 40 STI Tribeca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 41 STI Gramercy 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 42 STI Bronx 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 43 STI Pontiac 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 44 STI Manhattan 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 45 STI Queens 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 46 STI Osceola 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 47 STI Notting Hill 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR 48 STI Seneca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 49 STI Westminster 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR 50 STI Brooklyn 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 51 STI Black Hawk 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 52 STI Galata 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 53 STI Bosphorus 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 54 STI Leblon 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 55 STI La Boca 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR 56 STI San Telmo 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR 57 STI Donald C Trauscht 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR 58 STI Esles II 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR 59 STI Jardins 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR 60 STI Excel 2015 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 61 STI Excelsior 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 62 STI Expedite 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 63 STI Exceed 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 64 STI Executive 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 65 STI Excellence 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 66 STI Experience 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 67 STI Express 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 68 STI Precision 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 69 STI Prestige 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 70 STI Pride 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 71 STI Providence 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 72 STI Elysees 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 73 STI Madison 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 74 STI Park 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 75 STI Orchard 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 76 STI Sloane 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 77 STI Broadway 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 78 STI Condotti 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 79 STI Rose 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 80 STI Veneto 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 81 STI Alexis 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 82 STI Winnie 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 83 STI Oxford 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 84 STI Lauren 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 85 STI Connaught 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 86 STI Spiga 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 87 STI Savile Row 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 88 STI Kingsway 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 89 STI Carnaby 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 90 STI Solidarity 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 91 STI Lombard 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 92 STI Grace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 93 STI Jermyn 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 94 STI Sanctity 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 95 STI Solace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 96 STI Stability 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 97 STI Steadfast 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 98 STI Supreme 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 99 STI Symphony 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 100 STI Gallantry 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 101 STI Goal 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 102 STI Nautilus 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 103 STI Guard 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 104 STI Guide 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 105 STI Selatar 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 106 STI Rambla 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 107 STI Gauntlet 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 108 STI Gladiator 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 109 STI Gratitude 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Total owned or finance leased DWT 7,883,190

Vessel Name Year Built DWT Ice class Employment Vessel type Charter type Daily Base Rate Expiry (5) Bareboat chartered-in vessels 110 Silent 2007 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $ 6,300 31-Mar-20 (6 ) 111 Single 2007 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $ 6,300 31-Mar-20 (6 ) 112 Star I 2007 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $ 6,300 31-Mar-20 (6 ) 113 Sky 2007 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $ 6,300 31-Mar-21 (7 ) 114 Steel 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $ 6,300 31-Mar-21 (7 ) 115 Stone I 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $ 6,300 31-Mar-21 (7 ) 116 Style 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax Bareboat $ 6,300 31-Mar-21 (7 ) 117 STI Beryl 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Bareboat $ 8,800 18-Apr-25 (8 ) 118 STI Le Rocher 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Bareboat $ 8,800 21-Apr-25 (8 ) 119 STI Larvotto 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Bareboat $ 8,800 28-Apr-25 (8 ) Total bareboat chartered-in DWT 414,899 Total Fleet DWT 8,298,089

(1 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M., or SCM. SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (2 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (3 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company. (4 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company. (5 ) Redelivery from the charterer is plus or minus 30 days from the expiry date. (6 ) In March 2019, the Company entered into a new bareboat charter-in agreement on this vessel for a period of one year at $6,300 per day. (7 ) In March 2019, the Company entered into a new bareboat charter-in agreement on this vessel for a period of two years at $6,300 per day. (8 ) In April 2017, we sold and leased back this vessel, on a bareboat basis, for a period of up to eight years for $8,800 per day. The sales price was $29.0 million, and we have the option to purchase this vessel beginning at the end of the fifth year of the agreement through the end of the eighth year of the agreement, at market-based prices. Additionally, a deposit of $4.35 million was retained by the buyer and will either be applied to the purchase price of the vessel if a purchase option is exercised or refunded to us at the expiration of the agreement.

Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2018 and 2019 were as follows:

Date paid Dividends per common

share March 2018 $0.100 June 2018 $0.100 September 2018 $0.100 December 2018 $0.100 March 2019 $0.100 June 2019 $0.100

On July 30, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about September 27, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of September 10, 2019 (the record date). As of July 30, 2019, there were 51,845,390 of the common shares of the Company outstanding.

Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Unsecured Senior Notes due 2020 (NYSE:SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

As of the date hereof, the Company has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities under its Securities Repurchase Program. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or finance leases 109 product tankers (38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 4.0 years and bareboat charters-in 10 product tankers (three MR tankers and seven Handymax tankers). Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company's industry. The Company's definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

TCE revenue is reconciled above in the section entitled 'Explanation of Variances on the Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results Compared to the Second Quarter of 2018'.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss

There were no Non-IFRS adjustments to the Net Loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net loss $ (68,901 ) $ (2.23 ) $ (2.23 ) Adjustments: Merger transaction related costs 7 0.00 0.00 Deferred financing fees write-off 7,035 0.23 0.23 Loss on exchange of convertible notes 16,968 0.55 0.55 Adjusted net loss $ (44,891 ) $ (1.45 ) $ (1.45 )

For the six months ended June 30, 2019 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net loss $ (15,244 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.32 ) Adjustment: Deferred financing fees write-off 275 0.01 0.01 Adjusted net loss $ (14,969 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.31 )

For the six months ended June 30, 2018 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net loss $ (100,695 ) $ (3.26 ) $ (3.26 ) Adjustments: Merger transaction related costs 271 0.01 0.01 Deferred financing fees write-off 7,035 0.23 0.23 Loss on exchange of convertible notes 16,968 0.55 0.55 Adjusted net loss $ (76,421 ) $ (2.47 ) $ (2.47 )

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (29,720 ) $ (68,901 ) $ (15,244 ) $ (100,695 ) Financial expenses 47,327 48,949 96,083 88,367 Financial income (2,725 ) (345 ) (5,843 ) (730 ) Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 44,369 44,092 88,183 87,547 Depreciation - right of use assets 5,895 — 8,030 — Merger transaction related costs — 7 — 271 Amortization of restricted stock 6,675 6,530 13,859 13,180 Loss on exchange of convertible notes — 16,968 — 16,968 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,821 $ 47,300 $ 185,068 $ 104,908

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the Company's operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

