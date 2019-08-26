Quantcast

Schmitt Industries Announces CFO Resignation

By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 04:23:00 PM EDT


PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) (the "Company" or "Schmitt") announced today that Ann M. Ferguson submitted her letter of resignation as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective November 30, 2019. Ms. Ferguson's resignation was not the result of any disagreements with the Company on any matters relating to its operations, policies or practices.

"On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank Ann for her commitment to Schmitt these past six years and wish her the best in her future endeavors," commented Michael R. Zapata, Chief Executive Officer and President of Schmitt. "We look forward to a smooth transition over the coming months and will announce a replacement as soon as one has been hired."

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc. ("Schmitt" or the "Company") designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products, solutions and services through our SBS®, Acuity® and Xact® product lines, which are reported in two business segments. In the Balancer segment, our SBS product line provides computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing and process control systems for the worldwide machine tool industry. In the Measurement segment, our Acuity line provides laser and white light sensor distance measurement and dimensional sizing products, and our Xact line provides ultrasonic-based remote tank monitoring products and related monitoring revenues for markets in the Internet of Things environment.

For more information contact:

Michael R. Zapata, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

(503) 227-7908 or visit our web site at www.schmitt-ind.com 

Source: Schmitt Industries, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: SMIT




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7853.74
101.97  ▲  1.32%
DJIA 25898.83
269.93  ▲  1.05%
S&P 500 2878.38
31.27  ▲  1.10%
Data as of Aug 26, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar