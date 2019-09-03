SC Holdings Corp. Received Funding Commitment for $5,000,000 USD from Hong Kong Private Equity Community





Hong Kong, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- H.K. Kam Kwan Equity Investment Management Group has signed a funding agreement with SC Holdings Corp. ( SCNG ) for $5,000,000 USD.



Tan Yuen, CEO of SC Holdings Corp. said, "This investment shows that the Hong Kong and Chinese money managing community are starting to recognize and trust our ability to locate and make shrewd investments into award winning international companies that promise explosive growth potential. We are building a portfolio of unique carefully curated investments and acquisitions of high growth companies in strategic exponential sectors across Europe, Asia and the USA. Our firm is able to capitalize on the trend that Chinese and Hong Kong investors are looking to build strong relationships with overseas markets in an unprecedented way. We see that Chinese companies are increasingly aware of International Law and overseas Corporate Governance issues."

Tan Yuen further added that he sees a huge growth potential for SC Holdings becoming one of Hong Kong's leading and most dominant firms for providing a platform to access disruptive market changing high growth western companies.

In April this year H.K. Kam Kwan Equity Investment Management Group expressed interest in raising capital for SC Holdings if the Company were able to upgrade its listing on to the OTCQB. SC Holdings Corp. has engaged a US Law firm to prepare a Reg A filing.

About SC Holdings

SC Holdings Corp. is a Management Company providing Marketing, HR, Business Development services and access to financing to its portfolio companies. The Company acquires ownership in companies with a strong focus on digital media and business services. SC Holdings Corp. will be opening an office in the EU as well as in North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SC Holdings Corp., Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

ir@smartchaincap.com

Source: SC Holdings Corp., Inc.