SB One Bank Opens Newest Banking Center in Weehawken, NJ





PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bank is proud to announce the opening of its newest banking center in Weehawken, NJ located at 1000 Port Imperial Avenue. This location represents the bank's entry into Hudson County, further expanding their geographic footprint in northern NJ.

President and CEO speaks outside the new banking center in Weehawken, NJ



SB One Bank presents the Weehawken Free Public Library with a donation





"We are pleased to expand our services into the Hudson County area," said Anthony Labozzetta, President & Chief Executive Officer of SB One Bank. "This new banking center design affords our personal bankers the opportunity to have more meaningful and engaging conversations in its sleek and modern environment without the separation of counters and glass windows that are seen in more traditional banking layouts."

SB One's new banking center features an "integrated banking experience" combining commercial lending, wealth management and insurance services along with the finest digital solutions. "Our aim is to make banking with us simple, fast and easy in a setting that allows for a personal touch while focusing on the financial needs of our customers," said Labozzetta.

The Weehawken retail team, led by Frances Montagnino, Vice President and Business Development Manager, is eager to serve the businesses and consumers in the Hudson community. "Fran has been living and working in this community for over 20 years and I am confident that she will continue to uphold SB One Bank's commitment to building strong community relationships and providing an exceptional banking experience," said Vito Giannola, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer.

The Bank's commercial lending division, led by Anthony DeSenzo, Executive Vice President, Head of the Commercial Bank will also continue to cultivate new business relationships in Hudson County with a team led by Douglas DaRocha, Senior Vice President, Team Leader.

The Weehawken Banking Center is available Monday through Wednesday from 9 am to 5 pm, Thursday from 9 am to 6 pm, Friday from 9 am to 5 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (Nasdaq:SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 18 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America's Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker's Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

For more details on SB One Bank, visit: www.SBOne.bank

SB ONE BANCORP

Anthony Labozzetta, President/CEO

Adriano Duarte, EVP/CFO

(p) 844-256-7328

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2e1c591-5aac-474f-a2d6-d17ee7539f58

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33e9f085-e9c2-4619-b0da-8a9dcb2e6711

Source: SB One Bancorp