Savanna Capital Corp. Announces Grant of Options





TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAVANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("Savanna") (TSX-V: SAC.P), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (the "CPC Policy") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that it has granted a total of 266,800 stock options to certain directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.105 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the Exchange.



About Savanna

Savanna is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) listed on the Exchange.

Contact Information

Savanna Capital Corp.

Kenny Choi

Tel: (416) 861-2262

E-mail: Kenny.choi@fmresources.ca

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

