Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on August 7, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, will report second quarter 2019 financial results after the Nasdaq Global Market closes on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Subsequently, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results and to provide a corporate update.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 534-7313 for domestic callers and (574) 990-1451 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 5789017. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "Sarepta Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call." The conference call will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at www.sarepta.com and will be archived there following the call for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is at the forefront of precision genetic medicine, having built an impressive and competitive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and more recently in gene therapies for 6 Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy diseases (LGMD), Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), MPS IIIA, Pompe and other CNS-related disorders, totaling over 20 therapies in various stages of development. The Company's programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. Sarepta is fueled by an audacious but important mission: to profoundly improve and extend the lives of patients with rare genetic-based diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at  www.sarepta.com . We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us. 

Investors:

Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052

iestepan@sarepta.com



Media:

Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566

tsorrentino@sarepta.com

