SANUWAVE Exhibiting at the APMA 2019 Annual Scientific Meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah July 11-14, 2019

SUWANEE, GA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) is pleased to announce that the company will exhibit at the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Annual Scientific Meeting, also known as "The National", in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 11 - 14, 2019. SANUWAVE is excited to showcase their wound care device system, dermaPACE®, to attending podiatrists, physician assistants and other professionals. This will be the first time SANUWAVE will be exhibiting at APMA since the dermaPACE® System received FDA clearance in December 2017. The company will be exhibiting in Booth 520.

In addition to the exhibition booth, there will be two events involving the dermaPACE system:

A poster presentation from Dr. Windy Cole, DPM, Adjunct Professor and Director of Wound Care KSUCPM and Medical Director, UH Ahuja Wound Center titled: The Use of Non-Invasive Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression System to Promote Angiogenesis in Chronic Wounds;

A Wound Care Workshop on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm where Dr. Windy Cole and Dr. James McGuire will be providing a demonstration of the dermaPACE System

"We are thrilled to be attending this year's APMA annual meeting and are eager to engage our customers also attending. We are working with several leading podiatrists throughout the United States who are evaluating the impact of dermaPACE on their patients with Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU's). We are encouraged by the feedback of the results we have received and look to learn what more we can do and offer to improve our commercialization journey," stated Kevin A. Richardson, CEO and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Richardson continued, "We share in the enthusiasm around the two events involving Dr. Windy Cole who will speak to and demonstrate SANUWAVE's dermaPACE technology."

The APMA conference will highlight SANUWAVE's innovative presence in the wound care space with the dermaPACE System. This focused Extracorporeal Shockwave Technology (ESWT), based upon electrohydraulic principle, has been proven in two US based clinical trials enrolling 336 subjects to be safe and effective in the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. Within a few weeks of initial treatment, wounds treated with dermaPACE reduce in area at superior rates compared to control subjects. The dermaPACE System exhibits superiority in wound area reduction within 12 weeks of initial treatment and exhibits statistical significance in complete wound closure within 20 weeks of initial treatment. The use of the dermaPACE System allows the clinician to more easily, and more cost-effectively, manage wounds. More importantly, the patient's quality of life improves significantly.

The study has two peer reviewed articles published and featured in the Journal of Wound Care (JWC). If you wish to receive copies of either of these articles, please send your request to Info@sanuwave.com.

If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with the SANUWAVE team, please contact Lorraine Bittinger BSN, RN, Clinical Affairs Manager at Lorraine.Bittinger@sanuwave.com or Kevin Richardson, CEO at Kevin.Richardson@sanuwave.com or simply visit us at Booth Number 520.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) (www.SANUWAVE.com) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE® technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The device is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com.

Contact: Millennium Park Capital LLCChristopher Wynne 312-724-7845 cwynne@mparkcm.comSANUWAVE Health, Inc.Kevin Richardson II CEO and Chairman of the Board 978-922-2447 investorrelations@sanuwave.com

Source: SANUWAVE Health, Inc.