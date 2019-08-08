SANUWAVE Announces New Issue of "The Pulse" Newsletter, Summer 2019



SUWANEE, GA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), an emerging medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, biological response activating devices in regenerative medicine, announces the latest edition of The Pulse, Summer 2019, a newsletter which highlights a recent synopsis of events.

Highlights in this issue include:

- Clinical updates on the perfusion studies taking place and a study in Poznan, Poland

- Update on expected clinical and case studies to begin in early 2020

- A recap of the 6 different medical conferences SANUWAVE attended this spring and summer and announcing the 3-4 more we will attend this fall

- We had lots of press coverage and we recap and provide links to the many stories about dermaPACE® technology

- We've added fantastic talent from companies as Integra, KCI, Medline, Steadman and others, we showcase some of our newest additions

- MOST IMPORTANT we have opening for sales positions in New York, New England, Illinois and clinical account managers in those regions and Texas. Some recent events have positively impacted where we will be hiring strategically in the coming months.

- We also provide a graph that acts as a guide post for why our mission is so important. 7 out of 10 patients who suffer an amputation from a DFU do not survive more than 5 years. That is the statistic that drives our goal to have dermaPACE® Systems anywhere and everywhere a DFU is treated.

Kevin Richardson, Chairman and CEO, further shared that, "In 2019, our focus with the newsletter, The Pulse, continues to be on informing interested parties about our contributions towards advancing wound care and the use of shockwave technology. In the spirit of this approach, SANUWAVE aims to update its subscriber list quarterly with an exciting recap. Events are happening quickly at SANUWAVE as our commercialization strategy evolves in the U.S. It is imperative that we continue to communicate to our support base timely and with a heightened display of transparency."

The goal of The Pulse is to allow a medium to inform customers, patients, partners, and the public about the various initiatives underway at SANUWAVE. If you would like to subscribe to The Pulse, please email us at thepulse@sanuwave.com.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) (www.SANUWAVE.com) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE® technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The device is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com.

Source: SANUWAVE Health, Inc.