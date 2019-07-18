Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Net Income of $28.3 Million for the Second Quarter



Company's Earnings Demonstrate Sustained Success

OLNEY, Md., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $28.3 million ($0.79 per diluted share) compared to net income of $24.4 million ($0.68 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2018 and net income of $30.3 million ($0.85 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2019. The prior year's earnings for the second quarter contained $2.2 million in merger expenses, while the prior quarter contained a $1.8 million interest recovery from acquired impaired loans, a credit versus a provision for loan losses and $0.6 million in life insurance mortality proceeds. There were no similar items in the current quarter's earnings.



"We continue to deliver a consistent performance and steady year-over-year earnings, allowing us to once again increase dividends in the second quarter," said Daniel J. Schrider, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We grew deposits in meaningful ways and our Mortgage, Wealth and Insurance divisions achieved solid results."

"We also demonstrated a nimble response to a challenging interest rate environment and maintained our strong credit quality," added Schrider. "Overall, we are well positioned for continued growth and success."

Second Quarter Highlights:

Total loans increased 5% compared to the second quarter of 2018. Loans outstanding remained stable compared to the prior quarter, as overall loan production and commitment origination in previously unfunded construction lending was offset by portfolio run-off, which was impacted by changes in the interest rate environment and competitive forces in the marketplace. The bank also successfully executed on a strategy to sell the majority of its mortgage loan production for gains versus retaining them in the loan portfolio.



Total deposits grew 9% from the second quarter of 2018 and 8% from the end of 2018. This deposit growth has reduced the loan to deposit ratio from 111% at year-end 2018 to 103% at the end of the current quarter. The year-to-date deposit growth included a 16% increase in noninterest-bearing deposits and a 20% reduction in wholesale deposits.



Current quarter has a $1.6 million charge for the provision for loan losses compared to the prior quarter's $0.1 million credit to the provision.

The net interest margin was 3.54% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.56% for the second quarter of 2018 and 3.52% for the first quarter of 2019, after adjusting for recovered interest income of $1.8 million on acquired credit impaired loans. The current quarter's margin benefited from an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits and a shifting of short-term FHLB borrowings into medium-term lower rate borrowings.



Second quarter results reflected an annualized return on average assets of 1.37% and annualized return on average equity of 10.32% as compared to 1.23% and 9.66% respectively for the second quarter of 2018. Exclusive of merger costs on an after-tax basis, the return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2018 would have been 1.32% and 10.32%, respectively.





Non-interest income increased 11% from the prior year quarter driven by income from mortgage banking activities that grew 58% during the same period. Growth was experienced in almost every other major category of non-interest income.





The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 51.71% for the current quarter as compared to 52.98% for the second quarter of 2018 and 51.44% for the first quarter of 2019. The stability of the current quarter's non-GAAP ratio, as compared to the previous quarter's, reflects the slight decline in non-interest expense during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of the current year.



Dividends paid increased by 7%, or $0.02 per share, during the current quarter to $0.30 per share. Additionally, as a result of net earnings during the past twelve months, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity have grown 11% from the second quarter of 2018.

Review of Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

At June 30, 2019, total assets amounted to $8.4 billion compared to $8.2 billion at June 30, 2018. Total loans at June 30, 2019, were $6.6 billion compared to $6.3 billion at June 30, 2018 and $6.6 billion at December 31, 2018. The loan portfolio has remained level from December 31, 2018 through June 30, 2019 despite $389 million in new funded loan production during this period. In addition, commercial loans originated year-to-date had total unfunded commitments of $209 million as of June 30, 2019. Growth of the loan portfolio during the previous six months was limited due to the attrition attributable to the competitive forces in the regional economy and recent shifts that have occurred in interest rates and the sales of the majority of mortgage loan production.

Tangible common equity totaled $767 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $690 million at June 30, 2018, as the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets grew to 9.54% at June 30, 2019 as compared to 8.85% at June 30, 2018. The Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.79%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.43%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.59% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.80% at June 30, 2019.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 0.58% at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.46% at June 30, 2018. Non-performing loans totaled $37.7 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $28.8 million at June 30, 2018, and $40.1 million at March 31, 2019. The growth in non-performing loans over the prior period occurred as a result of modest increases in all segments of the loan portfolio, predominantly loans secured by real estate. Non-performing loans include accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans, but exclude purchased credit impaired loans acquired in the prior year's acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. ("WashingtonFirst").

Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.82% of outstanding loans and 143% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.78% of outstanding loans and 168% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2018. While non-performing loans increased from June 30, 2018 to the current quarter, the related reserves for those loans remained stable due to adequate collateral values.

Income Statement Review

For the second quarter of 2019, net interest income increased 4% to $66.2 million compared to $63.8 million for the second quarter of 2018 as average loans from quarter to quarter increased 7%, primarily as a result of the Company's organic loan growth during the period. The net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.54% compared to the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2018 of 3.56%. Amortization of the fair value adjustments to both interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities directly attributable to the WashingtonFirst acquisition had a 5 basis point positive effect on the net interest margin for the current period compared to 12 basis points for the same period of the prior year.

The provision for loan losses was $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2018. The current quarter's provision reflects the impact of organic loan production and the need to establish a loan loss provision for re-underwritten previously acquired loans that had reached their maturity under their original lending arrangements.

Non-interest income increased to $16.6 million, or 11%, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in non-interest income was due primarily to the 58% increase in income from mortgage banking activities due to increased residential lending volumes. Increases occurred in all non-interest income sources during the current quarter with the exception of income from bank-owned life insurance which remained level as compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Non-interest expenses decreased 3% to $43.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $45.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. The prior year quarter included $2.2 million in merger expenses. Excluding the merger expenses from the prior year, non-interest expense increased 2% compared to the prior year, driven by higher compensation costs and an increase in equipment expenses from software costs. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio improved to 51.71% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 52.98% for the second quarter of 2018, as a result of the growth in net revenue streams.

Net interest income for the first six months of 2019 increased 5% compared to the first six months of 2018 due principally to loan growth. During the first six months of 2019, the net interest margin was 3.58% compared to 3.57% for the prior year period. The first six months of 2019 included $1.8 million in recovered interest income on acquired credit impaired loans. Excluding the recovered interest income, the interest margin would have been 3.53%. Additionally, year-to-date 2019, the amortization of the fair value adjustments attributable to the WashingtonFirst acquisition had a 6 basis point positive impact on the net interest margin compared to 12 basis points for the prior year period.

The provision for loan losses was $1.5 million for the first six months of 2019, compared to $3.7 million for the first six months of 2018. The decrease in the provision for the current period compared to the prior year was primarily the result of the overall improvement in the qualitative credit metrics of the loan portfolio during the previous twelve months.

Non-interest income was $33.5 million for the first six months of 2019 compared to $32.0 million for the first six months of 2018. Excluding life insurance mortality proceeds of $0.6 million and $1.6 million from the first six months of each year, non-interest income increased 8%. This increase was driven by income from mortgage banking activities, which increased 44% from the prior year-to-date to $6.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as a result of the rise in mortgage lending activity during the second quarter of 2019. Sales of originated mortgage loans rose 27% during the current period compared to the same period for 2018.

Non-interest expenses decreased 7% to $88.1 million for the first six months of 2019 compared to $94.7 million for the prior year period. The prior year period included $11.2 million in merger expenses. Excluding merger expenses, non-interest expense rose 5%, driven by increases in salaries and benefits, software costs and expenses from outside data services. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio remained relatively stable at 51.57% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 51.25% for the first six months of 2018.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is non-GAAP in that it excludes merger expenses and other selected items, net of tax.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio is non-GAAP in that it excludes amortization of intangible assets, merger expenses and securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table included with this release for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, % June 30, % (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 66,185 $ 63,818 4 % $ 132,935 $ 126,709 5 % Provision for loan losses 1,633 1,733 (6 ) 1,505 3,730 (60 ) Non-interest income 16,556 14,868 11 33,525 31,986 5 Non-interest expenses 43,887 45,082 (3 ) 88,079 94,723 (7 ) Income before income taxes 37,221 31,871 17 76,876 60,242 28 Net income 28,276 24,399 16 58,593 46,064 27 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (5) $ 38,854 $ 35,832 8 $ 78,381 $ 75,158 4 Return on average assets 1.37 % 1.23 % 1.43 % 1.18 % Return on average common equity 10.32 % 9.66 % 10.88 % 9.18 % Net interest margin 3.54 % 3.56 % 3.58 % 3.57 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 53.04 % 57.29 % 52.91 % 59.69 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 51.71 % 52.98 % 51.57 % 51.25 % Per share data: Basic net income $ 0.79 $ 0.68 16 % $ 1.64 $ 1.29 27 % Diluted net income $ 0.79 $ 0.68 16 $ 1.63 $ 1.29 26 Average fully diluted shares 35,890,437 35,743,927 - 35,865,518 35,710,323 - Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 7 $ 0.58 $ 0.54 7 Book value per share 31.43 28.90 9 31.43 28.90 9 Tangible book value per share (5) 21.54 19.42 11 21.54 19.42 11 Outstanding shares 35,614,953 35,511,943 - 35,614,953 35,511,943 - Financial Condition at period-end: Investment securities $ 955,715 $ 1,017,274 (6 ) % $ 955,715 $ 1,017,274 (6 ) % Loans 6,551,243 6,250,073 5 6,551,243 6,250,073 5 Interest-earning assets 7,713,364 7,532,664 2 7,713,364 7,532,664 2 Assets 8,398,519 8,152,600 3 8,398,519 8,152,600 3 Deposits 6,389,749 5,837,826 9 6,389,749 5,837,826 9 Interest-bearing liabilities 5,136,860 5,168,055 (1 ) 5,136,860 5,168,055 (1 ) Stockholders' equity 1,119,445 1,026,349 9 1,119,445 1,026,349 9 Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage (4) 9.80 % 9.27 % 9.80 % 9.27 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 11.59 % 11.01 % 11.59 % 11.01 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 12.79 % 12.19 % 12.79 % 12.19 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4) 11.43 % 10.85 % 11.43 % 10.85 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.54 % 8.85 % 9.54 % 8.85 % Average equity to average assets 13.25 % 12.78 % 13.12 % 12.83 % Credit quality ratios: Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.82 % 0.78 % 0.82 % 0.78 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.58 % 0.46 % 0.58 % 0.46 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.47 % 0.38 % 0.47 % 0.38 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 143.33 % 168.17 % 143.33 % 168.17 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (3) 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.03 % 0.02 % (1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger expenses from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (2) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets and other comprehensive gains (losses). See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights. (3) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale. (4) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2019 (5) Represents a Non-GAAP measure.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income: Net income $ 28,276 $ 24,399 $ 58,593 $ 46,064 Plus non-GAAP adjustments: Merger expenses - 2,228 - 11,186 Income taxes 8,945 7,472 18,283 14,178 Provision for loan losses 1,633 1,733 1,505 3,730 Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 38,854 $ 35,832 $ 78,381 $ 75,158 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis: Non-interest expenses $ 43,887 $ 45,082 $ 88,079 $ 94,723 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 82,741 $ 78,686 $ 166,460 $ 158,695 Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis 53.04 % 57.29 % 52.91 % 59.69 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis: Non-interest expenses $ 43,887 $ 45,082 $ 88,079 $ 94,723 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 483 541 974 1,082 Merger expenses - 2,228 - 11,186 Non-interest expenses - as adjusted $ 43,404 $ 42,313 $ 87,105 $ 82,455 Net interest income plus non-interest income $ 82,741 $ 78,686 $ 166,460 $ 158,695 Plus non-GAAP adjustment: Tax-equivalent income 1,209 1,177 2,450 2,262 Less non-GAAP adjustment: Securities gains 5 - 5 63 Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $ 83,945 $ 79,863 $ 168,905 $ 160,894 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis 51.71 % 52.98 % 51.57 % 51.25 % Tangible common equity ratio: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,119,445 $ 1,026,349 $ 1,119,445 $ 1,026,349 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 3,565 20,556 3,565 20,556 Goodwill (347,149 ) (346,312 ) (347,149 ) (346,312 ) Other intangible assets, net (8,813 ) (10,868 ) (8,813 ) (10,868 ) Tangible common equity $ 767,048 $ 689,725 $ 767,048 $ 689,725 Total assets $ 8,398,519 $ 8,152,600 $ 8,398,519 $ 8,152,600 Goodwill (347,149 ) (346,312 ) (347,149 ) (346,312 ) Other intangible assets, net (8,813 ) (10,868 ) (8,813 ) (10,868 ) Tangible assets $ 8,042,557 $ 7,795,420 $ 8,042,557 $ 7,795,420 Tangible common equity ratio 9.54 % 8.85 % 9.54 % 8.85 % Outstanding common shares 35,614,953 35,511,943 35,614,953 35,511,943 Tangible book value per common share $ 21.54 $ 19.42 $ 21.54 $ 19.42

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED June 30, December 31, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 75,781 $ 67,014 $ 69,451 Federal funds sold 583 609 1,434 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 155,312 33,858 223,883 Cash and cash equivalents 231,676 101,481 294,768 Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 50,511 22,773 40,000 Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 901,025 937,335 942,832 Other equity securities 54,690 73,389 74,442 Total loans 6,551,243 6,571,634 6,250,073 Less: allowance for loan losses (54,024 ) (53,486 ) (48,493 ) Net loans 6,497,219 6,518,148 6,201,580 Premises and equipment, net 60,372 61,942 62,275 Other real estate owned 1,486 1,584 2,361 Accrued interest receivable 26,148 24,609 23,197 Goodwill 347,149 347,149 346,312 Other intangible assets, net 8,813 9,788 10,868 Other assets 219,430 145,074 153,965 Total assets $ 8,398,519 $ 8,243,272 $ 8,152,600 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,023,614 $ 1,750,319 $ 1,910,690 Interest-bearing deposits 4,366,135 4,164,561 3,927,136 Total deposits 6,389,749 5,914,880 5,837,826 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 150,604 327,429 139,647 Advances from FHLB 582,768 848,611 1,063,777 Subordinated debentures 37,353 37,425 37,495 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 118,600 47,024 47,506 Total liabilities 7,279,074 7,175,369 7,126,251 Stockholders' Equity Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 35,614,953, 35,530,734 and 35,511,943 at June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively 35,615 35,531 35,512 Additional paid in capital 608,006 606,573 604,631 Retained earnings 479,389 441,553 406,762 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,565 ) (15,754 ) (20,556 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,119,445 1,067,903 1,026,349 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,398,519 $ 8,243,272 $ 8,152,600

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 79,464 $ 70,672 $ 159,861 $ 138,264 Interest on loans held for sale 381 279 573 647 Interest on deposits with banks 428 514 622 871 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 5,396 5,083 11,081 10,185 Exempt from federal income taxes 1,544 2,042 3,254 4,114 Interest on federal funds sold 1 7 6 20 Total interest income 87,214 78,597 175,397 154,101 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 16,146 8,851 30,626 15,810 Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 290 108 688 216 Interest on advances from FHLB 4,103 5,338 10,167 10,416 Interest on subordinated debt 490 482 981 950 Total interest expense 21,029 14,779 42,462 27,392 Net interest income 66,185 63,818 132,935 126,709 Provision for loan losses 1,633 1,733 1,505 3,730 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 64,552 62,085 131,430 122,979 Non-interest Income: Investment securities gains 5 - 5 63 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,442 2,290 4,749 4,549 Mortgage banking activities 3,270 2,064 6,133 4,271 Wealth management income 5,539 5,387 10,775 10,448 Insurance agency commissions 1,265 1,180 3,165 3,004 Income from bank owned life insurance 654 670 1,843 3,001 Bank card fees 1,467 1,393 2,719 2,763 Other income 1,914 1,884 4,136 3,887 Total non-interest income 16,556 14,868 33,525 31,986 Non-interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 25,489 24,664 51,465 48,576 Occupancy expense of premises 4,760 4,642 9,991 9,584 Equipment expenses 2,712 2,243 5,288 4,468 Marketing 887 945 1,830 2,093 Outside data services 1,962 1,707 3,740 3,104 FDIC insurance 1,084 1,390 2,220 2,583 Amortization of intangible assets 483 541 974 1,082 Merger expenses - 2,228 - 11,186 Professional fees and services 1,634 1,699 2,879 2,739 Other expenses 4,876 5,023 9,692 9,308 Total non-interest expenses 43,887 45,082 88,079 94,723 Income before income taxes 37,221 31,871 76,876 60,242 Income tax expense 8,945 7,472 18,283 14,178 Net income $ 28,276 $ 24,399 $ 58,593 $ 46,064 Net Income Per Share Amounts: Basic net income per share $ 0.79 $ 0.68 $ 1.64 $ 1.29 Diluted net income per share $ 0.79 $ 0.68 $ 1.63 $ 1.29 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.58 $ 0.54

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Profitability for the Quarter: Tax-equivalent interest income $ 88,423 $ 89,424 $ 86,839 $ 85,595 $ 79,774 $ 76,589 Interest expense 21,029 21,433 19,462 16,783 14,779 12,613 Tax-equivalent net interest income 67,394 67,991 67,377 68,812 64,995 63,976 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,209 1,241 1,232 1,221 1,177 1,085 Provision (credit) for loan losses 1,633 (128 ) 3,403 1,890 1,733 1,997 Non-interest income 16,556 16,969 14,030 15,033 14,868 17,118 Non-interest expenses 43,887 44,192 42,667 42,393 45,082 49,641 Income before income taxes 37,221 39,655 34,105 38,341 31,871 28,371 Income tax expense 8,945 9,338 8,539 9,107 7,472 6,706 Net income $ 28,276 $ 30,317 $ 25,566 $ 29,234 $ 24,399 $ 21,665 Financial Performance: Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $ 38,854 $ 39,527 $ 37,508 $ 40,811 $ 35,832 $ 39,326 Return on average assets 1.37 % 1.49 % 1.25 % 1.45 % 1.23 % 1.12 % Return on average common equity 10.32 % 11.46 % 9.70 % 11.26 % 9.66 % 8.70 % Net interest margin 3.54 % 3.60 % 3.57 % 3.71 % 3.56 % 3.58 % Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 53.04 % 52.79 % 53.22 % 51.31 % 57.29 % 62.04 % Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 51.71 % 51.44 % 51.78 % 49.27 % 52.98 % 49.54 % Per Share Data: Basic net income per share $ 0.79 $ 0.85 $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 Diluted net income per share $ 0.79 $ 0.85 $ 0.72 $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 Average fully diluted shares 35,890,437 35,806,459 35,747,478 35,744,085 35,743,927 35,683,542 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.26 Non-interest Income: Securities gains $ 5 $ - $ 45 $ 82 $ - $ 63 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,442 2,307 2,459 2,316 2,290 2,259 Mortgage banking activities 3,270 2,863 1,130 1,672 2,064 2,207 Wealth management income 5,539 5,236 5,492 5,344 5,387 5,061 Insurance agency commissions 1,265 1,900 1,138 2,016 1,180 1,824 Income from bank owned life insurance 654 1,189 663 663 670 2,331 Bank card fees 1,467 1,252 1,368 1,436 1,393 1,370 Other income 1,914 2,222 1,735 1,504 1,884 2,003 Total Non-interest Income $ 16,556 $ 16,969 $ 14,030 $ 15,033 $ 14,868 $ 17,118 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 25,489 $ 25,976 $ 23,934 $ 24,488 $ 24,664 $ 23,912 Occupancy expense of premises 4,760 5,231 4,413 4,355 4,642 4,942 Equipment expenses 2,712 2,576 2,426 2,441 2,243 2,225 Marketing 887 943 1,061 770 945 1,148 Outside data services 1,962 1,778 1,763 1,736 1,707 1,397 FDIC insurance 1,084 1,136 1,255 1,257 1,390 1,193 Amortization of intangible assets 483 491 540 540 541 541 Merger expenses - - - 580 2,228 8,958 Professional fees and services 1,634 1,245 1,966 1,351 1,699 1,040 Other expenses 4,876 4,816 5,309 4,875 5,023 4,285 Total Non-interest Expense $ 43,887 $ 44,192 $ 42,667 $ 42,393 $ 45,082 $ 49,641 (1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expenses divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization and merger expenses from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Balance Sheets at Quarter End: Residential mortgage loans $ 1,241,081 $ 1,249,968 $ 1,228,247 $ 1,181,427 $ 1,106,674 $ 992,287 Residential construction loans 171,106 176,388 186,785 188,779 197,372 215,445 Commercial AD&C loans 658,709 688,939 681,201 631,589 609,266 564,871 Commercial investor real estate loans 1,994,027 1,962,879 1,958,395 1,924,397 1,923,827 1,928,439 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,224,986 1,216,713 1,202,903 1,201,673 1,184,421 1,174,739 Commercial business loans 772,158 769,660 796,264 738,083 702,939 652,797 Consumer loans 489,176 505,443 517,839 523,011 525,574 532,973 Total loans 6,551,243 6,569,990 6,571,634 6,388,959 6,250,073 6,061,551 Allowance for loan losses (54,024 ) (53,089 ) (53,486 ) (50,409 ) (48,493 ) (46,931 ) Loans held for sale 50,511 24,998 22,773 31,581 40,000 28,486 Investment securities 955,715 987,299 1,010,724 992,797 1,017,274 1,040,339 Interest-earning assets 7,713,364 7,648,654 7,639,598 7,428,534 7,532,664 7,285,731 Total assets 8,398,519 8,327,900 8,243,272 8,034,565 8,152,600 7,894,918 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 2,023,614 1,813,708 1,750,319 1,902,537 1,910,690 1,767,523 Total deposits 6,389,749 6,224,523 5,914,880 5,898,394 5,837,826 5,627,206 Customer repurchase agreements 150,604 122,626 137,429 142,669 139,647 149,323 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,136,860 5,297,108 5,378,026 5,042,431 5,168,055 5,057,645 Total stockholders' equity 1,119,445 1,095,848 1,067,903 1,042,716 1,026,349 1,014,608 Quarterly Average Balance Sheets: Residential mortgage loans $ 1,244,086 $ 1,230,319 $ 1,188,135 $ 1,122,946 $ 1,034,062 $ 1,117,478 Residential construction loans 174,095 189,720 202,710 215,578 223,171 193,327 Commercial AD&C loans 686,282 676,205 647,115 632,354 576,076 582,876 Commercial investor real estate loans 1,960,919 1,964,699 1,936,936 1,905,427 1,924,759 1,988,340 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,215,632 1,207,799 1,196,506 1,190,865 1,184,409 940,065 Commercial business loans 756,594 780,318 751,754 700,791 666,280 657,372 Consumer loans 505,235 515,644 522,453 524,605 531,965 538,198 Total loans 6,542,843 6,564,704 6,445,609 6,292,566 6,140,722 6,017,656 Loans held for sale 37,121 17,846 21,923 29,939 25,403 35,768 Investment securities 964,863 1,010,940 986,146 996,365 1,028,306 1,062,325 Interest-earning assets 7,619,240 7,627,187 7,495,338 7,372,536 7,311,272 7,212,878 Total assets 8,294,883 8,258,116 8,104,916 7,986,525 7,926,735 7,841,611 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,796,802 1,682,720 1,766,672 1,822,931 1,796,644 1,651,258 Total deposits 6,247,409 5,952,942 5,822,580 5,783,992 5,657,420 5,489,715 Customer repurchase agreements 141,865 129,059 146,637 139,809 148,539 136,694 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,269,209 5,403,946 5,230,254 5,076,717 5,058,016 5,116,904 Total stockholders' equity 1,099,078 1,073,291 1,045,378 1,030,167 1,013,081 1,010,106 Financial Measures: Average equity to average assets 13.25 % 13.00 % 12.90 % 12.90 % 12.78 % 12.88 % Investment securities to earning assets 12.39 % 12.91 % 13.23 % 13.36 % 13.50 % 14.28 % Loans to earning assets 84.93 % 85.90 % 86.02 % 86.01 % 82.97 % 83.20 % Loans to assets 78.00 % 78.89 % 79.72 % 79.52 % 76.66 % 76.78 % Loans to deposits 102.53 % 105.55 % 111.10 % 108.32 % 107.06 % 107.72 % Capital Measures: Tier 1 leverage (1) 9.80 % 9.61 % 9.50 % 9.46 % 9.27 % 9.21 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 11.59 % 11.35 % 11.06 % 11.18 % 11.01 % 11.08 % Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 12.79 % 12.54 % 12.26 % 12.38 % 12.19 % 12.27 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1) 11.43 % 11.19 % 10.90 % 11.02 % 10.85 % 10.92 % Book value per share $ 31.43 $ 30.82 $ 30.06 $ 29.35 $ 28.90 $ 28.61 Outstanding shares 35,614,953 35,557,110 35,530,734 35,521,541 35,511,943 35,463,269 (1) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2019

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

Annualized Annualized Average (1) Average Average (1) Average (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Balances Interest Yield/Rate Balances Interest Yield/Rate Assets Residential mortgage loans $ 1,244,086 $ 11,971 3.85 % $ 1,034,062 $ 9,414 3.64 % Residential construction loans 174,095 1,873 4.32 223,171 2,199 3.95 Total mortgage loans 1,418,181 13,844 3.91 1,257,233 11,613 3.70 Commercial AD&C loans 686,282 10,268 6.00 576,076 8,271 5.76 Commercial investor real estate loans 1,960,919 24,357 4.98 1,924,759 22,661 4.72 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,215,632 14,840 4.90 1,184,409 13,989 4.74 Commercial business loans 756,594 10,321 5.47 666,280 8,807 5.30 Total commercial loans 4,619,427 59,786 5.19 4,351,524 53,728 4.95 Consumer loans 505,235 6,335 5.03 531,965 5,753 4.40 Total loans (2) 6,542,843 79,965 4.90 6,140,722 71,094 4.64 Loans held for sale 37,121 381 4.11 25,403 279 4.39 Taxable securities 744,701 5,689 3.06 734,482 5,282 2.88 Tax-exempt securities (3) 220,162 1,959 3.56 293,824 2,598 3.54 Total investment securities (4) 964,863 7,648 3.17 1,028,306 7,880 3.06 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 73,793 428 2.32 114,869 514 1.79 Federal funds sold 620 1 0.60 1,972 7 1.44 Total interest-earning assets 7,619,240 88,423 4.65 7,311,272 79,774 4.37 Less: allowance for loan losses (53,068 ) (47,694 ) Cash and due from banks 66,031 66,420 Premises and equipment, net 60,871 61,900 Other assets 601,809 534,837 Total assets $ 8,294,883 $ 7,926,735 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 747,343 460 0.25 % $ 729,948 222 0.12 % Regular savings deposits 332,796 118 0.14 356,077 94 0.11 Money market savings deposits 1,690,413 6,589 1.56 1,554,304 4,571 1.18 Time deposits 1,680,055 8,979 2.14 1,220,447 3,964 1.30 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,450,607 16,146 1.46 3,860,776 8,851 0.92 Other borrowings 157,499 290 0.74 148,542 108 0.29 Advances from FHLB 623,727 4,103 2.64 1,011,180 5,338 2.12 Subordinated debentures 37,376 490 5.25 37,518 482 5.14 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,269,209 21,029 1.60 5,058,016 14,779 1.17 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,796,802 1,796,644 Other liabilities 129,794 58,994 Stockholders' equity 1,099,078 1,013,081 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,294,883 $ 7,926,735 Net interest income and spread $ 67,394 3.05 % $ 64,995 3.20 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 1,209 1,177 Net interest income $ 66,185 $ 63,818 Interest income/earning assets 4.65 % 4.37 % Interest expense/earning assets 1.11 0.81 Net interest margin 3.54 % 3.56 % (1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 26.13% for 2019 and 2018. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized

in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.2 million and $1.2 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.

(3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes.

(4) Available for sale investments are presented at amortized cost.



Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Annualized Annualized Average (1) Average Average (1) Average (Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Balances Interest Yield/Rate Balances Interest Yield/Rate Assets Residential mortgage loans $ 1,237,241 $ 23,759 3.84 % $ 1,075,540 $ 19,795 3.68 % Residential construction loans 181,864 3,836 4.25 208,332 4,043 3.91 Total mortgage loans 1,419,105 27,595 3.89 1,283,872 23,838 3.72 Commercial AD&C loans 681,271 20,148 5.96 579,458 16,407 5.71 Commercial investor real estate loans 1,962,799 50,086 5.15 1,956,374 46,089 4.75 Commercial owner occupied real estate loans 1,211,737 29,226 4.86 1,062,912 24,567 4.66 Commercial business loans 768,390 21,129 5.55 661,851 16,856 5.14 Total commercial loans 4,624,197 120,589 5.26 4,260,595 103,919 4.92 Consumer loans 510,411 12,665 5.00 535,064 11,299 4.32 Total loans (2) 6,553,713 160,849 4.94 6,079,531 139,056 4.61 Loans held for sale 27,537 573 4.17 30,557 647 4.24 Taxable securities 756,613 11,665 3.09 747,862 10,549 2.82 Tax-exempt securities (3) 231,161 4,132 3.57 297,359 5,220 3.51 Total investment securities (4) 987,774 15,797 3.20 1,045,221 15,769 3.02 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 53,543 622 2.34 104,115 871 1.69 Federal funds sold 624 6 1.97 2,925 20 1.36 Total interest-earning assets 7,623,191 177,847 4.70 7,262,349 156,363 4.33 Less: allowance for loan losses (53,081 ) (46,689 ) Cash and due from banks 64,264 71,664 Premises and equipment, net 61,294 61,027 Other assets 580,933 535,844 Total assets $ 8,276,601 $ 7,884,195 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 725,816 760 0.21 % $ 744,048 426 0.12 % Regular savings deposits 332,138 211 0.13 412,053 395 0.19 Money market savings deposits 1,674,608 12,896 1.55 1,467,823 7,698 1.06 Time deposits 1,625,469 16,759 2.08 1,225,755 7,291 1.20 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,358,031 30,626 1.42 3,849,679 15,810 0.83 Other borrowings 164,043 688 0.85 144,100 216 0.30 Advances from FHLB 773,856 10,167 2.65 1,055,982 10,416 1.99 Subordinated debentures 37,394 981 5.25 37,536 950 5.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,333,324 42,462 1.61 5,087,297 27,392 1.09 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,740,076 1,724,353 Other liabilities 116,945 60,943 Stockholders' equity 1,086,256 1,011,602 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,276,601 $ 7,884,195 Net interest income and spread $ 135,385 3.09 % $ 128,971 3.24 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 2,450 2,262 Net interest income $ 132,935 $ 126,709 Interest income/earning assets 4.70 % 4.33 % Interest expense/earning assets 1.12 0.76 Net interest margin 3.58 % 3.57 % (1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 26.13% for 2019 and 2018. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized

in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $2.5 million and $2.3 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.

(3) Includes only investments that are exempt from federal taxes.

(4) Available for sale investments are presented at amortized cost.



