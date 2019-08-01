Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

OLNEY, Md., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq- SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.30 per share payable on August 21, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2019. This dividend is consistent with the previous linked quarter and $0.02 over the third quarter of 2018.
About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc./Sandy Spring Bank
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank. Independent and community-oriented, Sandy Spring Bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, retail banking, mortgage and trust services throughout central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and the greater Washington, D.C. market. Through its subsidiaries, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services. Visit www.sandyspringbank.com for more information.
