Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019; Declares 28 Cent Dividend





Record Net Income Increased to $0.96 per Share for Second Quarter, Up 41% Versus a Year Ago

Non-performing Assets Decreased to 0.49% of Total Assets, Down From 0.64% Last Quarter

Wealth Assets Under Administration Increased to $713 Million, Up $45 Million from One Year Ago

LAKEVILLE, Conn., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. ("Salisbury"), (NASDAQ Capital Market: "SAL"), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Net income allocated to common shareholders was $2.7 million, or $0.96 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (second quarter 2019), compared with $2.4 million, or $0.87 per common share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 (first quarter 2019), and $1.9 million, or $0.68 per common share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 (second quarter 2018).

Salisbury's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, "We reported record earnings in a quarter that reflected declining interest rates and persistent competition for loans and deposits. The mixed economic outlook, increased probability for interest rate reductions and renewed geo-political tensions contributed to flat overall loan growth compared with last quarter. Despite these challenges, our asset quality remains strong and our non-performing assets continue to decline. In this uncertain environment we remain intently focused on upholding our vigorous underwriting standards and enhancing profitability while we continue to provide outstanding service to our customers and earn the continued support of our investors."

Net-Interest Income

Tax equivalent net interest income of $8.5 million for the second quarter 2019 decreased $76 thousand, or 0.9%, versus first quarter 2019, and increased $331 thousand, or 4.1%, versus second quarter 2018. Net interest income for the second quarter 2019 included a charge of $140 thousand for the write-off of unamortized premiums on purchased loans which paid off during the quarter. Average earning assets increased $11.6 million versus second quarter 2018, and increased $74.9 million versus second quarter 2018. Average total interest bearing deposits increased $27.6 million versus first quarter 2019 and increased $95.4 million versus second quarter 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the second quarter 2019 was 3.19% compared with 3.28% for the first quarter 2019 and 3.31% for the second quarter 2018. The write-off of the unamortized premiums reduced second quarter tax equivalent net interest margin by approximately 0.05%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income of $2.5 million for second quarter 2019 increased $521 thousand versus first quarter 2019 and increased $490 thousand versus second quarter 2018. Non-interest income for the second quarter 2019 included realized gains of $281 thousand on the sale of available-for-sale securities compared with realized losses of $9 thousand in the first quarter 2019 and realized gains of $17 thousand in the second quarter 2018.

Trust and Wealth Advisory fees increased $138 thousand versus first quarter 2019 and increased $95 thousand versus second quarter 2018. The quarter-over-quarter increase primarily reflected higher asset-based fees and seasonal tax preparation fees. The year-over-year increase primarily reflected higher asset-based fees. Assets under administration were $713 million as of June 30, 2019 compared with $692 million at March 31, 2019 and $668 million as of June 30, 2018. The increase from the first quarter 2019 was primarily attributed to growth in discretionary assets.

Service charges and fees increased $92 thousand versus first quarter 2019 and increased $120 thousand versus second quarter 2018. The increase from the first quarter 2019 and the second quarter 2018 reflected higher interchange and loan pre-payment fees. The increase from second quarter 2018 also reflected higher deposit fees.

Income from sales and servicing of mortgage loans was essentially unchanged versus first quarter 2019 and second quarter 2018. Mortgage loans of $0.3 million were sold during the second quarter 2019 compared with sales of $0.2 million for first quarter 2019. No mortgage loans were sold during the second quarter 2018.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense of $7.4 million for second quarter 2019 increased $228 thousand versus first quarter 2019 and increased $22 thousand versus second quarter 2018. Non-interest expense for the second quarter 2019 included a loss of $270 thousand on the sale of an OREO property compared with losses of $52 thousand and $1 thousand in the first quarter 2019 and second quarter 2018, respectively.

Total compensation expense decreased $176 thousand versus first quarter 2019 and increased $93 thousand from second quarter 2018. The decrease from first quarter 2019 primarily reflected lower payroll taxes and benefits expense and higher deferred expenses related to loan originations. The increase from second quarter 2019 primarily reflected higher benefits expense and lower deferred expenses related to loan originations.

Premises and equipment expense increased $31 thousand versus first quarter 2019 and decreased $97 thousand versus second quarter 2018. The increase from the first quarter 2019 primarily reflected higher building and machine maintenance and repairs expense, partly offset by a seasonal decrease in utilities costs. The decline versus second quarter 2018 was primarily attributed to costs incurred in the prior year second quarter associated with the relocation and consolidation of the Newburgh and Fishkill, N.Y. branches into new locations.

Data processing expenses, which also include data communications, increased $68 thousand versus first quarter 2019 and increased $21 thousand versus second quarter 2018. The increase from the first quarter 2019 primarily reflected higher core system data processing charges and ATM network processing fees. The increase from second quarter 2018 primarily reflected higher core system data processing charges and ATM network processing fees, which were partly offset by lower data communications expenses.

Professional fees increased $48 thousand versus first quarter 2019, and decreased $28 thousand versus second quarter 2018. The increase from the first quarter 2019 primarily reflected higher legal, consultation and investment management expenses partly offset by lower audit fees. The decline from the second quarter 2018 reflected lower consultation fees partly offset by higher audit and legal costs. The second quarter 2018 included one-time legal and consultation costs of approximately $75 thousand related to the acquisition of the Fishkill, N.Y. branch from Orange Bank & Trust Company.

Loan related expenses decreased $51 thousand compared to first quarter 2019 and decreased $156 thousand versus second quarter 2018. The decrease over both comparable periods was primarily driven by lower OREO carrying costs and litigation expense. The decline versus second quarter 2018 also reflected lower delinquent taxes paid on properties in the foreclosure process and other taxes.

The effective income tax rates for second quarter 2019, first quarter 2019 and second quarter 2018 were 18.1%, 17.8% and 14.4%, respectively.

Loans

Gross loans receivable decreased $0.4 million during second quarter 2019 to $919.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared with $919.9 million at March 31, 2019, and increased $39.3 million from $880.2 million at June 30, 2018. Balances by loan type for the comparative periods were as follows:

Loan Type Q2 2019 Q1 2019 2Q 2018 Residential Real Estate $ 419,811 $ 418,077 $ 407,123 Commercial Real Estate 298,121 300,626 283,939 Commercial & Industrial 163,487 167,503 150,911 Farm Land 3,714 4,155 4,432 Vacant Land 8,050 8,164 8,847 Municipal 19,782 15,702 18,608 Consumer 5,166 4,377 4,867 Deferred Fees 1,329 1,333 1,451 Gross Loans Receivable $ 919,460 $ 919,937 $ 880,178

The ratio of gross loans to deposits for second quarter 2019 was 96.7% compared with 97.7% for first quarter 2019 and 98.1% for second quarter 2018.

Asset Quality

Asset quality continued to improve during the second quarter 2019. Non-performing assets decreased $1.7 million during second quarter 2019 to $5.5 million, or 0.49% of total assets at June 30, 2019, from $7.1 million, or 0.64% of total assets at March 31, 2019, and decreased $0.9 million from $6.4 million, or 0.58% of total assets, at June 30, 2018.

The amount of total impaired and potential problem loans decreased $0.7 million during the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 to $22.2 million (2.42% of gross loans receivable), compared to $22.9 million, or 2.49% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2019, and decreased $1.1 million from $23.3 million, or 2.7% of gross loans receivable at June 30, 2018.

Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due increased $0.2 million during second quarter 2019 to $2.5 million, or 0.27% of gross loans receivable, from $2.2 million, or 0.24% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2019, and increased $1.0 million from $1.5 million, or 0.17% of gross loans receivable at June 30, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2019 was $8.9 million compared with $8.8 million at March 31, 2019 and $7.4 million at June 30, 2018.

The provision for loan losses expense was $151 thousand for second quarter 2019 versus $294 thousand for first quarter 2019, and $467 thousand for second quarter 2018. The decrease in the provision from both comparable periods primarily reflected lower loan growth and lower net charge-offs. Net loan charge-offs were $15 thousand for the second quarter 2019, $38 thousand for first quarter 2019 and $144 thousand for the second quarter 2018. Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, was 0.97% for the second quarter 2019, versus 0.95% for first quarter 2019 and 0.84% for second quarter 2018.

Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve its non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits were $950.7 million at June 30, 2019 compared with $942.0 million at March 31, 2019 and $897.5 million at June 30, 2018. Deposits at June 30, 2019 included brokered deposits, including CDARS one-way buys, of $52.7 million compared with $49.7 million at March 31, 2019 and $12.2 million at June 30, 2018. Average total deposits for the second quarter 2019 were $947.1 million compared with $918.8 million at March 31, 2018 and $847.8 million at June 30, 2018. Average total deposits for the second quarter 2019 included average brokered deposits of $56.4 million compared with $42.2 million for first quarter 2019 and $9.3 million for second quarter 2018.

FHLB advances decreased $14.9 million during the quarter to $32.8 million at June 30, 2019 and decreased $46.8 million from June 30, 2018.

Capital

Book value per common share increased $0.78 during the second quarter to $38.59 per share and increased $3.21 from the second quarter 2018. Tangible book value per common share increased $0.85 during second quarter 2019 to $33.28 and increased $3.40 from the second quarter 2018.

Shareholders' equity increased $2.8 million in second quarter 2019 to $108.9 million at June 30, 2019 as net income of $2.7 million, unrealized gains in the AFS portfolio of $0.8 million and the issuance of restricted stock awards of $0.1 million was partly offset by common stock dividends paid of $0.8 million.

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory "well capitalized" requirements. At June 30, 2019, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 9.10%, 12.57%, and 11.54%, respectively, compared with regulatory "well capitalized" minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively.

Second Quarter 2019 Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of Salisbury declared a $0.28 per common share quarterly cash dividend at its July 26, 2019 meeting. The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 16, 2019.

Background

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements relating to future results of Salisbury's and the Bank's future results that are considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury's actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS (unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 8,010 $ 7,238 Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks 40,503 51,207 Total cash and cash equivalents 48,513 58,445 Securities Available-for-sale at fair value 100,149 91,818 CRA mutual fund 869 836 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost 2,839 4,496 Loans held-for-sale 403 - Loans receivable, net (allowance for loan losses: $8,887 and $7,831) 910,573 909,279 Other real estate owned 401 1,810 Bank premises and equipment, net 17,609 18,175 Goodwill 13,815 13,815 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $4,700 and $4,497) 1,180 1,383 Accrued interest receivable 3,439 3,148 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 15,355 14,438 Deferred taxes 707 1,276 Other assets 3,360 2,635 Total Assets $ 1,119,212 $ 1,121,554 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Demand (non-interest bearing) $ 231,019 $ 228,448 Demand (interest bearing) 156,687 153,586 Money market 231,987 204,219 Savings and other 158,809 178,807 Certificates of deposit 172,221 161,679 Total deposits 950,723 926,739 Repurchase agreements 6,308 4,104 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 32,769 67,154 Subordinated debt 9,847 9,835 Note payable 263 280 Finance lease obligations 3,011 3,081 Accrued interest and other liabilities 7,343 6,902 Total Liabilities 1,010,264 1,018,095 Shareholders' Equity Common stock - $0.10 per share par value Authorized: 5,000,000; Issued: 2,899,658 and 2,884,988 Outstanding: 2,823,476 and 2,806,781 282 281 Unearned compensation - restricted stock awards (1,075 ) (711 ) Paid-in capital 44,382 43,770 Retained earnings 63,905 60,339 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 1,454 (220 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 108,948 103,459 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,119,212 $ 1,121,554





Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended Periods ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 9,880 $ 9,007 $ 19,814 $ 17,656 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 583 532 1,204 992 Tax exempt 117 29 189 61 Other interest and dividends 252 181 479 340 Total interest and dividend income 10,832 9,749 21,686 19,049 Interest expense Deposits 1,999 997 3,795 1,774 Repurchase agreements 4 1 7 3 Finance lease 46 48 92 83 Note payable 4 4 8 9 Subordinated debt 156 156 312 312 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 279 500 691 833 Total interest expense 2,488 1,706 4,905 3,014 Net interest and dividend income 8,344 8,043 16,781 16,035 Provision for loan losses 151 467 445 793 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 8,193 7,576 16,336 15,242 Non-interest income Trust and wealth advisory 1,044 949 1,950 1,843 Service charges and fees 1,012 892 1,932 1,760 Gains (losses) on sales of mortgage loans, net 1 (1 ) 8 17 Mortgage servicing, net 80 84 156 167 Gains (losses) on CRA mutual fund 12 (7 ) 23 (20 ) Gains on available-for-sale securities, net 281 17 272 16 Other 118 124 234 249 Total non-interest income 2,548 2,058 4,575 4,032 Non-interest expense Salaries 2,959 2,939 5,952 5,785 Employee benefits 1,042 969 2,227 2,128 Premises and equipment 1,004 1,101 1,976 2,125 Data processing 577 556 1,086 1,042 Professional fees 583 611 1,118 1,230 OREO losses and write-downs 270 1 322 53 Collections and other real estate owned 79 235 209 316 FDIC insurance 140 123 303 253 Marketing and community support 151 222 307 463 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 99 116 203 236 Other 535 544 947 965 Total non-interest expense 7,439 7,417 14,650 14,596 Income before income taxes 3,302 2,217 6,261 4,678 Income tax provision 599 318 1,124 763 Net income $ 2,703 $ 1,899 $ 5,137 $ 3,915 Net income allocated to common stock $ 2,671 $ 1,877 $ 5,079 $ 3,873 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.96 $ 0.68 $ 1.83 $ 1.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share 2,780 2,762 2,779 2,760 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.95 $ 0.68 $ 1.82 $ 1.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share 2,800 2,779 2,795 2,780 Common dividends per share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.56 $ 0.56





Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary



SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

At or for the three month periods ended (in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Total assets $1,119,212 $1,118,925 $1,121,554 $1,098,715 $1,096,780 Loans receivable, net 910,573 911,188 909,279 898,625 872,796 Total securities 103,857 102,479 97,150 101,591 90,870 Deposits 950,723 941,969 926,739 902,161 897,481 FHLBB advances 32,769 47,712 67,154 67,596 79,538 Shareholders' equity 108,948 106,109 103,459 100,767 99,180 Wealth assets under administration 713,319 691,731 648,027 690,448 667,933 Discretionary wealth assets under administration 464,537 444,110 398,287 435,357 397,637 Non-Discretionary wealth assets under administration 248,782 247,621 249,740 255,091 270,296 Non-performing loans 5,062 6,389 6,514 8,173 5,881 Non-performing assets 5,463 7,130 8,324 8,513 6,359 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days 2,473 2,228 2,165 1,784 1,507 Net interest and dividend income 8,344 8,437 8,615 8,500 8,043 Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent (1) 8,486 8,562 8,736 8,615 8,155 Provision for loan losses 151 294 558 378 467 Non-interest income 2,548 2,027 2,824 2,088 2,058 Non-interest expense 7,439 7,211 7,909 7,329 7,417 Income before income taxes 3,302 2,959 2,972 2,881 2,217 Income tax provision 599 525 408 537 318 Net income 2,703 2,434 2,564 2,344 1,899 Net income applicable to common shareholders 2,671 2,408 2,528 2,311 1,877 Per share data Basic earnings per common share $0.96 $0.87 $0.91 $0.84 $0.68 Diluted earnings per common share 0.95 0.86 0.91 0.83 0.68 Dividends per common share 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 Book value per common share 38.59 37.81 36.86 35.93 35.38 Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP⁽2⁾ 33.28 32.43 31.45 30.47 29.88 Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands) 2,823 2,807 2,807 2,805 2,803 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands) 2,780 2,777 2,766 2,764 2,761 Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 2,793 2,789 2,779 2,779 2,779 Profitability ratios Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.19% 3.28% 3.34% 3.29% 3.31% Efficiency ratio⁽3⁾ 65.81 66.15 69.13 66.91 70.87 Effective income tax rate 18.14 17.75 13.74 18.65 14.35 Return on average assets 0.97 0.89 0.92 0.85 0.69 Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.07 9.45 9.99 9.26 7.68 Credit quality ratios Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross 0.55 0.69 0.71 0.90 0.67 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross 0.27 0.24 0.24 0.20 0.17 Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, gross 0.97 0.95 0.85 0.85 0.84 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 175.56 136.96 120.21 94.77 125.51 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.49 0.64 0.74 0.77 0.58 Capital ratios Common shareholders' equity to assets 9.73% 9.48% 9.22% 9.17% 9.04% Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP⁽2⁾ 8.51 8.25 7.98 7.89 7.75 Tier 1 leverage capital (4) 9.10 8.98 8.83 8.66 8.98 Total risk-based capital (4) 12.57 12.38 12.09 11.91 11.92 Common equity tier 1 capital (4) 11.54 11.35 11.17 10.99 11.02

1 Adjusted to reflect the U.S. federal statutory tax benefit on income derived from tax-exempt securities and loans.

2 Refer to schedule labeled "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

3 Calculated as follows: Noninterest expense before OREO expense, amortization of intangibles, and goodwill impairments as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains from securities transactions and litigation expenses.

4 Represents the capital ratios of the Bank.





Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended (in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Common Shareholders' Equity $ 108,948 $ 106,108 $ 103,459 $ 100,767 $ 99,180 Less: Goodwill (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) Less: Intangible assets (1,180 ) (1,279 ) (1,383 ) (1,490 ) (1,601 ) Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity $ 93,953 $ 91,014 $ 88,261 $ 85,462 $ 83,764 Total Assets $ 1,119,212 $ 1,118,925 $ 1,121,554 $ 1,098,715 $ 1,096,780 Less: Goodwill (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) (13,815 ) Less: Intangible assets (1,180 ) (1,279 ) (1,383 ) (1,490 ) (1,601 ) Tangible Total Assets $ 1,104,217 $ 1,103,831 $ 1,106,356 $ 1,083,410 $ 1,081,364 Common Shares outstanding 2,823 2,807 2,807 2,805 2,803 Book value per Common Share - GAAP $ 38.59 $ 37.81 $ 36.86 $ 35.93 $ 35.38 Tangible book value per Common Share - Non-GAAP 33.28 32.43 31.45 30.47 29.88 Consolidated: Non-interest expense $ 7,438 $ 7,211 $ 7,909 $ 7,329 $ 7,417 Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles (99 ) (104 ) (107 ) (111 ) (116 ) Less: Foreclosed property expense including OREO gains, losses and Write downs (271 ) (103 ) (260 ) (52 ) (71 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 7,068 $ 7,004 $ 7,542 $ 7,166 $ 7,230 Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent $ 8,486 $ 8,562 $ 8,736 $ 8,615 $ 8,155 Non-interest income 2,548 2,027 2,824 2,088 2,058 (Gains) losses on securities (294 ) (2 ) (300 ) 6 (11 ) BOLI proceeds receivable - - (341 ) - - Adjusted revenue $ 10,740 $ 10,588 $ 10,909 $ 10,709 $ 10,202 Efficiency Ratio - Non-GAAP 1 65.81 % 66.15 % 69.13 % 66.91 % 70.87 %

1 Excluding revenue and expenses associated with trust & wealth advisory, the efficiency ratios would be: Q2 2019: 64.09%; Q1 2019: 64.51%; Q4 2018: 67.17%; Q3 2018: 65.65%; Q2 2018: 69.47%.

Source: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.

Salisbury Contact: Richard J. Cantele, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

860-435-9801 or rcantele@salisburybank.com





