Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell





HOUSTON, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SLRX), a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer David Arthur and other members of the management team, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.



The Opening Bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 9:15am Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://Facebook.com/Nasdaq.

David Arthur, President and CEO of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, stated, "This is a great day for Salarius, and it is our honor to ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell commemorating our recent public listing. As an emerging public company, we believe we are well positioned to advance our lead candidate, Seclidemstat, in its ongoing clinical studies and potentially provide a new medicine for a number of cancers with high unmet medical need."

Salarius is currently enrolling refractory or relapsed Ewing sarcoma patients in a Phase 1 clinical study. Ewing sarcoma is a devastating pediatric, adolescent, and young adult bone and soft-tissue cancer for which no approved targeted therapies are currently available. Salarius is also conducting a Phase 1 clinical study of Seclidemstat in patients with advanced solid tumors including, but not limited to, prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. Epigenetics refers to the regulatory system that affects gene expression. In some cancers, epigenetic regulators often become dysregulated and incorrectly turn genes "on" or "off" leading to cancer progression. The company's lead candidate, Seclidemstat, is currently in clinical development for treating Ewing sarcoma, for which it has Orphan Drug designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius believes that Seclidemstat is one of only two reversible inhibitors of the epigenetic modulator LSD1 currently in human trials, and that it could have potential for improved safety and efficacy compared to other LSD1-targeted therapies. Salarius is also developing Seclidemstat for a number of cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers. Salarius receives financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and is also the recipient of an $18.7M Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the potential for Seclidemstat to target the epigenetic dysregulation underlying Ewing sarcoma and advanced solid tumors including, but not limited to, prostate, breast, ovarian, melanoma, colorectal and other cancers; expected timing and results of clinical studies; the nature, strategy and focus of the company; and the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the ability of the company to raise additional capital to meet the company's business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; the company's ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization; future clinical trial results; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of Salarius' intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; and the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

(212) 915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Johanna Bennett

Senior Vice President

(212) 375-2686

jbennett@tiberend.com

Source: Salarius Pharmaceuticals