Salarius Pharmaceuticals Enrolls First Patient in a Phase 1 Clinical Study of its Novel Inhibitor Targeting Epigenetics in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors





HOUSTON, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SLRX), a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers, today announced it has enrolled the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical study of the company's lead compound, Seclidemstat, in patients with advanced solid tumors resistant to standard-of-care therapies. Seclidemstat is a differentiated reversible inhibitor of the widely studied epigenetic enzyme lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1). This is Salarius' second Phase 1 clinical study for Seclidemstat, which is also the subject of an ongoing clinical study focused on Ewing sarcoma, a devastating bone and soft tissue cancer for which Seclidemstat has Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Salarius expects to report early cohort data from both Phase 1 clinical studies in 2020.



David Arthur, President and CEO of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, stated, "We are excited to expand our clinical pipeline for Seclidemstat to include patients with advanced solid tumors and we believe addressing the epigenetic dysregulation underlying certain cancers represents a potentially powerful approach to providing a therapeutic benefit for patients with limited or no other treatment options. With potential data readouts from both clinical programs expected next year, we hope to further establish Salarius in this exciting and growing field."

Seclidemstat is an oral small molecule inhibitor of LSD1, a validated drug target for clinical development. LSD1 is known to associate with more than 60 different gene regulatory proteins to drive a variety of cancer types. High levels of LSD1 expression are often correlated with poor patient prognosis. The open-label, dose escalation/dose expansion Phase 1 clinical study in advanced solid tumor cancers is designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of Seclidemstat, as well as establish a recommended dose for Phase 2 studies. The study is enrolling patients with advanced (non-Ewing's) solid tumors, with a focus on prostate, breast, ovarian, melanoma, colorectal, non-Ewing's sarcomas and other cancers where Seclidemstat demonstrated single-agent preclinical activity. The study will also use established and exploratory biomarkers to assess sensitivity and early signs of therapeutic activity in these patients.

Michael Gordon, M.D., Medical Director of Oncology Clinical Trials at the HonorHealth Research Institute and principal investigator of the advanced solid tumor Phase 1 study, commented, "Epigenetics is a rapidly growing field within oncology, and selective yet reversible inhibitors such as Seclidemstat represent the cutting-edge progress being made in this space. We know that epigenetic modulation by LSD1 occurs not only through its enzymatic activity as a demethylase, but also via its scaffolding properties. If clinical studies prove Seclidemstat is able to safely and effectively inhibit both mechanisms of gene regulation by LSD1, which is supported by substantial preclinical work, Seclidemstat will have a highly differentiated profile that could translate into improved outcomes for patients."

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting the epigenetic causes of cancers and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. The company's lead candidate, Seclidemstat, is currently in clinical development for treating Ewing sarcoma, for which it has Orphan Drug designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius believes that Seclidemstat is one of only two reversible inhibitors of the epigenetic modulator LSD1 currently in human trials, and that it could have potential for improved safety and efficacy compared to other LSD1-targeted therapies. Salarius is also developing Seclidemstat for a number of cancers with high unmet medical need, with an ongoing clinical study in Ewing sarcoma and a clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast and ovarian cancers. Salarius receives financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and is also the recipient of an $18.7M Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the potential for Seclidemstat to target the epigenetic dysregulation underlying Ewing sarcoma and advanced solid tumors including, but not limited to, prostate, breast, ovarian, melanoma, colorectal and other cancers; expected timing and results of clinical studies; the nature, strategy and focus of the company; and the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company. Salarius may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the ability of the company to raise additional capital to meet the company's business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; the company's ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization; future clinical trial results; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of Salarius' intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; and the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks. Salarius disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contacts

Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

(212) 915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Johanna Bennett

Senior Vice President

(212) 375-2686

jbennett@tiberend.com

Source: Salarius Pharmaceuticals