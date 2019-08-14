Saker Aviation Services, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019





Revenue of $5.2 Million in 2019 Up 5.6% Versus $5.0 Million in 2018



Net Income of $279,000 in 2019 Up $292,000 Versus Net Loss of $14,000 in 2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCQB:SKAS), an aviation services company specializing in ground-based services to the general aviation marketplace, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $5,235,369, was up 5.6 percent from $4,955,908 in the same period in 2018. Net income in the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $278,525, up $292,437 as compared to a net loss in the three months ended June 30, 2018 of $13,912.

"We are pleased to post another quarter in 2019 that shows significant improvement as compared to 2018," stated Ron Ricciardi, the Company's president & CEO. "The quarterly and six month results reflect the recovery of our heliport business after the fatal helicopter accident in early 2018." The impact of a fatal helicopter accident in early 2018, as previously reported, had a negative impact on results in the final three quarters of 2018. The recovery from that event may reflect positive comparisons going forward in 2019.

The Company also reported Adjusted EBITDA1 of $465,305 for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $195,305 or 72.3 percent as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $270,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2018. Please see footnote 1 below for the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA, a description of why the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and important disclaimers regarding Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the appropriate GAAP measure is also included in footnote 1.

About Saker Aviation Services, Inc.

Saker Aviation Services (www.SakerAviation.com), through our subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry, in which we serve as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation ("FBO"), and as a consultant for a seaplane base that we do not own. FBOs provide ground-based services, such as fueling, aircraft storage, and aircraft maintenance for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft, and other miscellaneous services.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects" and similar references to future periods. These statements may include projections of revenue, provisions for doubtful accounts, income or loss, capital expenditures, repayment of debt, other financial items, statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations, acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, statements of future economic performance, statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing statements and statements other than statements of historical fact.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The Company therefore cautions readers of this press release against relying on any of these forward-looking statements because they are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the Company's services and pricing, general economic conditions, its ability to raise additional capital, its ability to obtain the various approvals and permits for the acquisition and operation of FBOs and the other risk factors contained under Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

1 Explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP Financial Measure



The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for stock based compensation expense and other income and expense items. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, which is a financial measure that is not defined by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), is a useful performance metric because it eliminates non-cash and/or non-recurring charges to earnings. It is important to note that non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, net income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 278,525 $ (13,912 ) Non-cash and/or one-time charges and credits Interest expense 5,246 7,166 Interest income (14,635 ) (26,129 ) Income tax expense 131,000 --- Stock compensation expense 16,998 16,998 Depreciation and amortization 48,171 285,877 Adjusted EBITDA $ 465,305 $ 270,000

