Saint Jean Carbon to Acquire Process Research Ortech Second Update

    September 10, 2019


    OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SJL) (OTCQB:TORVF), a carbon science company engaged in the design and build of green energy storage, green energy creation and green re-creation through the use of carbon materials, is pleased to provide an update to the recently announced acquisition of Process Research Ortech announced on July 9th 2019 and August 8th 2019. The company  continues to work on the required documentation that is customary to a fundamental transaction. The company hopes to have all the documents filed within the next couple of weeks specifically the financial audits of Ortech. With a goal of closing the transaction by October 15th.

    The shares of the Company are halted and will remain halted pending satisfaction of the requirements of Exchange Policy 5.3 for Fundamental Acquisitions.

    www.processortech.com

    About Saint Jean Carbon

    Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining claims in the province of Quebec in Canada.  For the latest information on Saint Jean's properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/.

    On behalf of the Board of Directors

    Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

    Paul Ogilvie, CEO and Director

    Information Contact :

    Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com

    Tel: (905) 844-1200

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:  This news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Saint Jean's business and affairs.  In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ‘‘plans'', ‘‘expects'' or ‘‘does not expect'', "intends" ‘‘budget'', ‘‘scheduled'', ‘‘estimates'', "forecasts'', ‘‘intends'', ‘‘anticipates'' or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results ‘‘may'', ‘‘could'', ‘‘would'', ‘‘might'' or ‘‘will be taken'', ‘‘occur'' or ‘‘be achieved''.  Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to the future payments required to be paid to the Vendor of the Lochaber mining property.

                   

    These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially.  The forward-looking statements in this news release assume, inter alia, that the Company will be able to fund the required cash payments.

    Although Saint Jean believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. There are risks which could affect Saint Jean's future results and could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements including closing failure or delay, the impact of general economic conditions in Canada and globally and the risk that they will deteriorate, industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of supplies and the risk that they will increase, that required consents and approvals from regulatory authorities will not be obtained and the liabilities and risks inherent in Saint Jean's operations.

    Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

    All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Saint Jean assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

     

    Source: Saint Jean Carbon

