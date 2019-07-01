Quantcast

Saia to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 31, 2019

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services,announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 888-204-4368 or 323-794-2423 referencing conference ID #1063727.  Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call.  This call will be webcast live via the company website at www.saiacorp.com.  A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through August 28 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services.  With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 163 terminals in 42 states.  For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saiacorp.com.

