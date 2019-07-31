Saia Reports Record Second Quarter Earnings per Share of $1.40





JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq:SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported second quarter 2019 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $1.40 compared to $1.15 in the second quarter of 2018.



Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018 Results

Revenues were $464.2 million, an 8.3% increase

Operating income was $51.2 million, a 23.1% increase

Operating ratio improved to 89.0 from 90.3

LTL shipments per workday increased 3.6%

LTL tonnage per workday decreased 1.9%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 9.8%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 4.0% to $234.33

"Our second quarter operating ratio of 89.0 is a record for any quarter for Saia as a public company and highlights the long-term opportunity for Saia. The solid quarter included low-single digit shipment growth, continued strong pricing and strong operational execution," said Saia Chief Executive Officer, Rick O'Dell. "The pricing backdrop in our industry continues to be constructive for carriers who can offer consistent high-quality service. Our LTL yield increased by 9.8% in the quarter, marking our 36th consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement," continued O'Dell.

"Our expansion into the Northeast continued in the second quarter with two additional terminal openings, bringing the year-to-date new opening count to three. Since our Northeast expansion began in May 2017, we have opened 13 new terminals in the region. We continue to see growth with existing customers as we extend our reach and offer direct service to more locations and we expect to open six additional terminals over the remainder of the year," O'Dell concluded.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $179.9 million at June 30, 2019 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 19.1%. This compares to total debt of $155.0 million and net debt to total capital of 19.4% at June 30, 2018.

Net capital expenditures in the first half of 2019 were $171.1 million including equipment acquired with capital leases. This compares to $140.6 million in net capital expenditures in the first half of 2018. In 2019, we anticipate net capital expenditures of $275-$300 million.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 888-204-4368 or 323-794-2423 referencing conference ID #1063727. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at www.saia.com. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through August 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq:SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 163 terminals across 42 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "believe," "should" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns in the business cycle; (2) effectiveness of Company-specific performance improvement initiatives, including management of the cost structure to match shifts in customer volume levels; (3) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (4) failure to achieve acquisition synergies; (5) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that supports the value allocated to these acquired businesses; (6) economic declines in the geographic regions or industries in which our customers operate; (7) competitive initiatives and pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharge; (8) loss of significant customers; (9) the Company's need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (10) the possibility of defaults under the Company's debt agreements (including violation of financial covenants); (11) possible issuance of equity which would dilute stock ownership; (12) integration risks; (13) the effect of litigation including class action lawsuits; (14) cost and availability of qualified drivers, fuel, purchased transportation, real property, revenue equipment, technology and other assets; (15) the effect of governmental regulations, including but not limited to Hours of Service, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, the Food and Drug Administration, compliance with legislation requiring companies to evaluate their internal control over financial reporting, Homeland Security, environmental regulations, tax law changes and potential changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement and to certain international tariffs; (16) changes in interpretation of accounting principles; (17) dependence on key employees; (18) inclement weather; (19) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of the Company's workforce become unionized; (20) terrorism risks; (21) self-insurance claims and other expense volatility; (22) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (23) cost and availability of insurance coverage, including the possibility the Company may be required to pay additional premiums under its auto liability policy; (24) increased costs of healthcare and prescription drugs, including as a result of healthcare reform legislation; (25) social media risks; (26) disruption in or failure of the Company's technology or equipment, including services essential to operations of the Company and/or cyber security risk; (27) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand the Company's service geography into the Northeastern United States; and (28) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings.

As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Saia, Inc.

Doug Col

dcol@saia.com

678.542.3910

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 503 $ 2,194 Accounts receivable, net 227,046 181,612 Prepaid expenses and other 33,840 29,567 Total current assets 261,389 213,373 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 1,665,557 1,521,341 Less: accumulated depreciation 674,220 628,283 Net property and equipment 991,337 893,058 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 71,765 - OTHER ASSETS 27,629 27,312 Total assets $ 1,352,120 $ 1,133,743 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 77,521 $ 78,994 Wages and employees' benefits 47,095 48,116 Other current liabilities 76,694 64,118 Current portion of long-term debt 18,959 18,082 Current portion of operating lease liability 16,921 - Total current liabilities 237,190 209,310 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 160,920 104,777 Operating lease liability, less current portion 55,960 - Deferred income taxes 100,244 86,893 Claims, insurance and other 40,304 36,899 Total other liabilities 357,428 228,569 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 257,583 254,738 Deferred compensation trust (3,920 ) (3,381 ) Retained earnings 503,813 444,481 Total stockholders' equity 757,502 695,864 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,352,120 $ 1,133,743





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Second Quarter Six Months 2019 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING REVENUE $ 464,195 $ 428,732 $ 874,779 $ 821,537 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 237,689 220,406 458,041 431,530 Purchased transportation 34,154 34,113 62,572 64,029 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 85,328 84,745 168,871 163,539 Operating taxes and licenses 13,529 12,794 26,731 24,944 Claims and insurance 13,156 9,910 22,686 20,101 Depreciation and amortization 29,143 25,241 55,925 48,271 Loss (gain) from property disposals, net 30 (42 ) 156 (21 ) Total operating expenses 413,029 387,167 794,982 752,393 OPERATING INCOME 51,166 41,565 79,797 69,144 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 1,903 1,454 3,286 2,680 Other, net (140 ) (142 ) (474 ) (245 ) Nonoperating expenses, net 1,763 1,312 2,812 2,435 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 49,403 40,253 76,985 66,709 Income tax expense 12,330 9,972 17,653 15,303 NET INCOME $ 37,073 $ 30,281 $ 59,332 $ 51,406 Average common shares outstanding - basic 25,958 25,766 25,915 25,732 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,406 26,354 26,373 26,326 Basic earnings per share $ 1.43 $ 1.18 $ 2.29 $ 2.00 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.40 $ 1.15 $ 2.25 $ 1.95





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 113,574 $ 112,118 Net cash provided by operating activities 113,574 112,118 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (166,434 ) (118,573 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 380 418 Net cash used in investing activities (166,054 ) (118,155 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing of revolving credit agreement, net 60,998 7,000 Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,154 4,165 Shares withheld for taxes (3,304 ) (1,321 ) Other financing activity (9,059 ) (7,338 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 50,789 2,506 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,691 ) (3,531 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,194 4,720 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 503 $ 1,189 NON-CASH ITEMS: Equipment financed with finance leases $ 5,058 $ 22,422





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) Second Quarter Second Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Workdays 64 64 Operating ratio 89.0% 90.3% LTL tonnage (1) 1,254 1,278 (1.9 ) 19.60 19.97 (1.9 ) LTL shipments (1) 1,933 1,866 3.6 30.20 29.15 3.6 LTL revenue/cwt. $ 18.05 $ 16.44 9.8 LTL revenue/shipment $ 234.33 $ 225.24 4.0 LTL pounds/shipment 1,298 1,370 (5.3 ) LTL length of haul (2) 841 837 0.5 (1) In thousands. (2) In miles. Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.

