Sage Announces the Winners of its Inaugural Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the winners of its inaugural Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards.



The awards initiative honours the best of Canada's accounting community by recognizing accountants and bookkeepers who have made a positive impact on their clients, communities, and the profession itself.

The winners were announced at the Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards Reception immediately following the Vancouver National Sage Accountants Forum on June 26, 2019. The inaugural winners include:

Bookkeeper Partner of the Year: Bianca Mueller, Books by Bianca from Burnaby, BC.

Accountant Partner of the Year:Karen Brault, RSM Canada from Red Deer, AB.

Innovator Award:Anna Abbruzzese, Actium Consulting Inc. from Toronto, ON and Andrée Dubé, Intégratech from Longueuil, QC.

Small Business Influencer Award: Stéphane Dumont, Dumont St-Pierre from Montreal, QC.

Social Influencer Award:Debrah Burleigh, Debrah Burleigh and Associates Ltd from Surrey, BC.

Trainer/ Training Company of the Year:Marge Wegren-Debre, P51 Computing Strategies from Edmonton, AB.

Community Spirit Award:Clyde Harris, Alwyn Enterprises from Scarborough, ON.

Alan Salmon Lifetime Achievement Award: Dianne Mueller, Soma Small Business Solutions from Gibsons, BC.

"The Sage Circle of Excellence Accounting Awards offer a chance for us to celebrate the hard work and dedication our accounting partners have shown to their practice and to their local communities," said Paul Struthers, EVP and Managing Director, Sage Canada. "We're thrilled to help shine a spotlight on the amazing contributions the winners and nominees have made to the industry overall."

The winners have been selected out of 142 nominations received from across the country. A panel of judges ranked submissions based on key criteria, such as best embodiment of the award and the scope of positive impact on the candidates' respective communities. Members of the judging panel include:

Ward Blatch, CPA, CA, Managing Director, K2E Canada Inc.

Colleen Hoggarth, FCPB, Vice-Chair, IPBC, Owner, Security House Accounting Services

Geneviève Grenier, FCPA, FCMA, Director, Professional Programs, Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada

Todd McCallum, Vice President, Products & Services, H&R Block

Paul Struthers, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Sage Canada

In addition to the Circle of Excellent Accounting Awards, Sage Canada also announced the Alan Salmon Lifetime Achievement Award to commemorate the significant achievements Sage accounting partner Alan Salmon has contributed to the Accountant and Bookkeeper community. The recipient of the Alan Salmon Lifetime Achievement Award was chosen by a committee of Sage employees based on the individual's lasting and significant contribution to the Sage accountant and bookkeeper community.

This inaugural honour was presented to Dianne Mueller at the awards ceremony, who over the past 25 years has touched many lives as a leading authority for all things related to small business and bookkeeping. Under Dianne's vision and leadership as a co-founder of the Institute of Professional Bookkeepers of Canada (IPBC), the organization has grown to become the leading bookkeeping association in the nation, all the while providing invaluable mentorship resources for young professionals in the industry.

"Dianne has had a profound impact on the Sage community, its clients and the bookkeeping industry as a whole," says Alan Salmon. "I can think of no one more deserving of this honour than Dianne."

