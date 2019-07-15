Safe Bulkers, Inc. announces the Successful Installation and Commissioning of the First Scrubber on MV Martine





MONACO, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (the Company) (NYSE:SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today that the first scrubber was successfully installed and commissioned on MV Martine, a Japanese, Post-Panamax class vessel, built in 2009. The scrubber is open loop, U-Type, Alfa Laval PureSOx and during commissioning has been tested in several loads complying comfortably with the stricter 0.1% sulphur fuel content limit applicable in Environmentally Controlled Areas, ("ECA").



The installation of scrubber was done concurrently with ballast water treatment system during the scheduled dry-docking of the vessel, as part of vessel's second special survey at Cosco Guangzhou shipyard.

The Company has scheduled to install 18 additional Scrubbers within 2019 and 1 Scrubber in the first quarter of 2020.

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world's largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company's common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols "SB", "SB.PR.C", and "SB.PR.D", respectively.

