Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair Returns to Los Angeles This Fall for Its Fourth Edition

Leading Global Artist Fair Showcases Over 140 Independent Emerging Artists with lead partner BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Gin

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art's The Other Art Fair ("The Fair"), a leading international art fair championing emerging and independent artists, will return September 5-8, 2019, to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. For its fourth Los Angeles edition, The Other Art Fair will present over 140 emerging artists including a lineup of Los Angeles-based and international artists showcasing an array of original and limited edition works, including painting, photography, and sculpture. The Fair will also debut its United States' partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin where the two will join forces to unveil a curated program of participatory workshops and art-related activities across a variety of mediums, taught by notable creatives and artists from Los Angeles.

"The Other Art Fair was founded with a primary goal of supporting up-and-coming independent artists, and we're excited to introduce a new round of top emerging talent in Los Angeles," said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. "We've found that visitors really enjoy the whole experience of discovering new artists, meeting them in person and connecting with their work. In partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, we're excited to help make creativity accessible and inclusive to all. The featured workshops and activities will be a compelling addition to the Los Angeles Fair's fourth edition."

Fair attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy and design their own complimentary craft gin cocktails from a selection of ingredients curated by BOMBAY SAPPHIRE North American Brand Ambassador, Ryan Wainwright. Beyond the workshops, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE will also partner with Skillshare by offering free three-month subscriptions to the online learning platform's database of nearly 20,000 creative-based classes, further empowering everyday creatives.

"We're thrilled to partner with The Other Art Fair", stated BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Brand Director Tom Spaven. "It's essential that everyone has an outlet to express themselves, yet a majority of people believe they do not have the tools or access or resources to showcase their creativity. Through the workshops at the fair and complimentary Skillshare subscriptions, we hope to provide more opportunities for self-expression so that everyone can discover their own creative potential".

The artists exhibiting at The Other Art Fair are selected by a panel of influential art experts and tastemakers to ensure fair visitors have access to the most promising and talented emerging artists. This edition's selection committee includes: Rebecca Wilson (Chief Curator and VP Art Advisory at Saatchi Art), A. Moret (Editor-in-Chief and Curator at Installation Magazine), Souris Hong (Co-Founder of Creative Cabal) and Laura Hyatt (Executive Director at Los Angeles Nomadic Division).

"We're pleased to welcome such experienced and knowledgeable members to our selection committee. The artists exhibiting are some of the most promising emerging artists to watch," said Rebecca Wilson, Chief Curator of Saatchi Art. "The Other Art Fair provides a non-intimidating and inspiring environment for art discovery. Saatchi Art also offers a team of expert curators for guided art tours throughout the weekend to offer guidance to fairgoers, making art-buying a seamless and enjoyable process."

Private View

Thursday, September 5th: 6pm-10pm

Tickets: $60 USD

Opening Hours:

Friday, September 6th: 3pm-6pm

Friday Late Evening, September 6th: 6pm-10pm

Saturday, September 7th: 11am-8pm

Sunday, September 8th: 11am-6pm

General Tickets Prices:

Adults: $15 advance purchase online | $18 at the door

Students and Seniors: $13.50 advance purchase online | $15 at the door

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Each fair presents more than 120 artists chosen by a Selection Committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike "other" fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world's largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® is the world's number one premium gin by volume and value. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is created with a unique combination of ten sustainably sourced botanicals from around the globe. The brand's signature distillation process known as vapour infusion is showcased at the BREEAM award-winning Laverstoke Mill Distillery in Hampshire, England. The vapour infusion process skillfully captures the natural flavors of the botanicals which results in the gin's fresh, bright taste. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin is recognized for crafting the finest quality gin and was awarded a gold medal in the 2018 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards and a double gold medal in the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. For more information, please explore www.bombaysapphire.com.

