Saatchi Art's The Other Art Fair Makes Its Debut in Dallas This Fall

Leading Emerging Artist Fair Hosts Its First-Ever Dallas Fair with lead partner BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Gin, Championing 120 Local and International Independent Emerging Artists

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art's The Other Art Fair ("The Fair"), a leading international art fair championing emerging and independent artists, introduces its first-ever Dallas edition this September 19-22, 2019 at Dallas Market Hall. The Other Art Fair will bring together 120 local and international emerging artists, showcasing a variety of original and limited edition works in a non-intimidating and inspiring environment, while offering unparalleled direct access to the artists themselves. Visitors can also expect exclusive features, experiential programming and music inspired by the local flare of Dallas.



"We're thrilled to celebrate Dallas' vibrant, rich array of local artistic talent," said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. "Our main goal is to support independent artists by providing a platform for new art collectors to begin their collections and seasoned collectors to discover the best up-and-coming artists in the early stages of their careers."

In partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, the first edition of The Other Art Fair Dallas will offer fair attendees the opportunity to enjoy complimentary craft gin cocktails and to partake in a curated program of participatory workshops and art-related activities across a variety of mediums, taught by notable creatives and artists from Texas. The classes will provide fairgoers with resources to discover their unique artistic medium and awaken their creative potential within. Complementing the workshops, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE will partner with Skillshare by offering free three-month subscriptions to the online learning platform's database of nearly 20,000 creative-based classes, further empowering creativity within everyone.

"We're excited to partner with The Other Art Fair and are looking forward to the fair's first iteration in Dallas," said BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Brand Director Tom Spaven. "Self-expression is essential to creating a diverse, creative world, and through the fair workshops and complimentary Skillshare subscriptions we hope to provide people with a variety of tools and resources to discover their creative potential."

The artists showcased at The Fair are selected by a panel of influential art experts to ensure visitors have access to the most promising and talented emerging artists. This edition's selection committee includes: Rebecca Wilson (Chief Curator and VP, Art Advisory at Saatchi Art), Hannah Fagadau (Co-Owner at 12.26 gallery), Frankie Garcia III (Curator and Founder at FGIII Fine Art Productions), Jennifer Klos (Art Advisor and Founder at Collector House), Michael Wyatt (Curator and Founder at Full City Rooster), and Ree Willaford (Owner and Director at Galleri Urbane).

"With the introduction of a new market comes a wealth of promising new talent," said Rebecca Wilson, Chief Curator of Saatchi Art. "We are seeing some incredible emerging artists applying for this fair, both new faces and returning exhibitors from across the globe, and we are as excited as they are to be welcoming new art lovers in the Dallas community."

To learn more about The Other Art Fair, visit http://dallas.theotherartfair.com/

Purchase Tickets for The Other Art Fair Dallas HERE

Private View:

Thursday, September 19th: 6pm-10pm

Tickets: $60 USD

Opening Hours:

Friday, September 20th: 3pm-6pm

Friday Late Evening, September 20th: 6pm-10pm

Saturday, September 21st: 11am-8pm

Sunday, September 22nd: 11am-6pm

General Tickets Prices:

Adults: $15 advance purchase online | $18 at the door

Students and Seniors: $13.50 advance purchase online | $15 at the door

For fair-related inquiries, please contact: Nicole Garton, Fair Director - nicole@theotherartfair.com

For press inquiries, please contact: Mia Mendez, Director of PR - mia.mendez@saatchiart.com

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Each fair presents more than 120 artists chosen by a Selection Committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike "other" fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world's largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is the world's number one premium gin by volume and value. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is created with a unique combination of ten sustainably sourced botanicals from around the globe. The brand's signature distillation process known as vapour infusion is showcased at the BREEAM award-winning Laverstoke Mill Distillery in Hampshire, England. The vapour infusion process skillfully captures the natural flavors of the botanicals which results in the gin's fresh, bright taste. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin is recognized for crafting the finest quality gin, and was awarded a gold medal in the 2018 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards and a double gold medal in the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. For more information, please explore www.bombaysapphire.com.

Source: The Other Art Fair