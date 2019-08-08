Ryan J. Peene Named One of NJBIZ's 2019 Forty Under 40



PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bank (NASDAQ:SBBX) is proud to announce that Ryan J. Peene, Senior Vice President Corporate Development and Government Banking, has been named one of NJBIZ's 2019 Forty Under 40.

Forty Under 40 Recognition





Mr. Peene, (36), is being recognized for his contributions to the local banking sector and community at large; he is one of 40 winners across a range of industries who is receiving this award.

"Ryan has made a tremendous impact on New Jersey and on SB One Bank. His ability to combine business smarts with civic-mindedness has made all the difference for our organization, and truly sets him apart. He is wise beyond his years and is a true leader. We are so proud of Ryan and we applaud NJBIZ for recognizing him," said Anthony Labozzetta, President and CEO of SB One Bank.

"It is an absolute honor to be recognized by the Garden State business community," said Ryan Peene, Senior Vice President Corporate Development and Government Banking at SB One Bank. "Day in and day out at SB One Bank, we pride ourselves in doing our best for our customers, communities and the state as a whole. I would like to thank our President & CEO, Anthony Labozzetta, for his mentorship and faith in me to deliver the banking experience that he has envisioned from day one."

Mr. Peene has been with the bank since 2015. In his role, he is largely responsible for devising and implementing growth strategies for all business lines throughout the bank's regional footprint, overseeing SB One Bank's government deposit portfolio, and leading the charge for the institution's community development efforts. In that time the bank has experienced exponential growth.

Mr. Peene earned a master's degree in nonprofit business administration from the University of Notre Dame - Mendoza College of Business in 2010 and his undergraduate degree from Rutgers University, where he was an Eagleton Institute of Politics Undergraduate Associate, in 2005. He is also a graduate of the Wharton-UPenn ABA Stonier School of Banking.

He served as commissioner on the City of Hoboken Planning Board since 2015 and as Vice Chairman since 2017. He was a member of the New Jersey Council on Local Mandates from 2007-2012. Mr. Peene is an honorary member of the Hudson County Chiefs of Police Association and currently serves on the Rutgers Business School Center for Real Estate Emerging Leaders board.

The NJBIZ Forty Under 40 awards honor candidates who share a commitment to business growth, to professional excellence, to their community and are shaping the economic future of New Jersey. Mr. Peene and other award winners throughout New Jersey will be recognized on September 19, 2019 at an award ceremony in Freehold Township.

For more details on the NJBIZ Forty Under 40 awards and for a list of the 2019 winners visit: www.njbiz.com. To learn more about SB One Bank visit our website: www.SBOne.bank

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (Nasdaq:SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 18 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America's Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker's Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

For more details on SB One Bank, visit: www.SBOne.bank

