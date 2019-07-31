Rugby Mining Grants Options





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited ("Rugby" or the "Company") (TSX-V:RUG) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 525,000 options with an exercise price of $0.16, exercisable for five years, to three directors and an officer. The Company also granted an aggregate of 350,000 options with an exercise price of $0.16, exercisable for five years, to three consultants. All options granted are subject to vesting provisions.



For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Mining Limited website at www.rugbymining.com.

Jon Hermanson, VP, Corporate Development

Tel: 604.688.4941 Fax: 604.688.9532

Toll-free: 1.855.688.4941 Suite 810, 789 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2

info@rugbymining.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Source: Rugby Mining Limited