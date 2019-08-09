Rubicon Organics Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (CSE:ROMJ) (OTCQX:ROMJF) ("Rubicon Organics" or the "Company") announces that shareholders have approved of all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on August 2, 2019. A total of 22,475,728 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 61.06% of the Company's outstanding shares.



Results of Annual General & Special Meeting

All management nominees listed in the Company's management information circular filed on SEDAR on July 9, 2019, were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders. Voting results for individual directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Margaret Brodie 22,139,253 100% Bryan Disher 22,139,253 100% David Donnan 22,139,253 100% Jesse McConnell 22,139,253 100% John Pigott 22,139,253 100%

In addition, Deloitte LLP was unanimously approved by shareholders as the Company's external auditor and will hold office until the next annual meeting at such remuneration as may be determined by the directors of the Company. Shareholders also voted 90.3% in favor of the Company's proposed Deferred Share Unit Plan.

An updated corporate presentation presented at the Annual and Special Meeting is available for viewing on Rubicon Organics' website at www.rubiconorganics.com.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is a Licensed Producer focused on building certified organic, super-premium cannabis brands at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, BC, Canada. Management has unparalleled cannabis and organic farming expertise as well as prior successful commercialization of cannabis with Whistler Medical Marijuana Company, which was purchased by Aurora Cannabis in January 2019 for $175 million.

The Corporation is currently ramping up to produce approximately 11,000 kg of certified organic, super-premium and environmentally sustainable cannabis in 2020 and on creating super-premium brands in Canada. In the United States, the Corporation owns a 40,000 square-foot, high-tech hybrid greenhouse in Washington state which is leased to a state-licensed operator applying Rubicon Organics' proprietary organic cultivation methods. The Corporation also owns two award-winning U.S. cannabis brands: 1964 Supply Co.TM and Doctor & Crook Co.TM; and has exclusive licensing rights in Washington for iconic lifestyle and cannabis brand, Cookies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

