RPT Realty Appoints Courtney Smith as Senior Vice President of Investments

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)(the "Company") announced today the appointment of Courtney A. Smith as Senior Vice President of Investments, effective July 22, 2019. Based in the Company's New York office, Mr. Smith will report to Brian Harper, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will be responsible for the evaluation and execution of all acquisitions and dispositions. Mr. Smith succeeds Cathy Clark, who recently retired after 22 years with the Company.

"Courtney's strong track record of strategic retail real estate transactions coupled with an extensive understanding of the public REIT retail space and deep industry relationships, make him an exceptional fit for the ambitions of RPT," said Mr. Harper. "We've been focused this past year on refining our portfolio into one that is capable of delivering outsized, consistent and sustainable growth. Courtney's appointment catalyzes the next phase of our portfolio transformation through our capital recycling initiative. We look forward to Courtney's leadership and strategic guidance and welcome him to RPT."

Mr. Smith has 13 years of experience in the real estate industry, and most recently served as Vice President of Investments for Retail Properties of America where he executed approximately $2.3 billion of acquisitions and dispositions. Prior to joining RPAI, Mr. Smith held various investment positions with General Growth Properties, Jones Lang LaSalle, and JP Morgan Chase Bank. Mr. Smith holds a B.A in Finance and an M.B.A. with a Finance Concentration, both from Florida A&M University.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.  As of March 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including one shopping center owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet. As of March 31, 2019, the Company's aggregate portfolio was 94.8% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Company Contact:

Vin Chao, Vice President - Finance

19 W 44th St. 10th Floor, Ste 1002

New York, New York 10036

vchao@rptrealty.com

(212) 221-1752

Source: RPT Realty

