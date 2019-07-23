Royal Helium Announces AGM Results & Commencement of 2019 Exploration Program



SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV:RHC) reports that shareholders voted to pass all resolutions brought before the Company's Annual General Meeting held on July 22, 2019. Shareholders re-elected Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill and John Pringle as the Company's directors; re-appointed McGovern, Hurley, Cunningham LLP as auditors; approved continuation of the Company's stock option plan and approved the consolidation of the corporation's shares.



Andrew Davidson commented, "With shareholder support, Royal can now finalize its restructuring while continuing the advancement of its core helium properties. The Company has commenced advanced exploration activities at the Climax property, and is looking to have detailed drill targets identified by early August. Drill plans will be announced once finalized. Importantly, the detailed findings of our studies of geological economic and well data have been used to methodically identify several potential helium reservoir targets to drill".

The studies were completed by Steve Halabura P.Geo, Royal's Vice President of Exploration. The studies used all available data, including: past and currently producing analogue helium wells; oil and gas wells; seismic and geological data - all specifically on and around Royal's land packages. The studies identified several potential geological reservoir structures and traps over multiple land packages within Royal's helium properties. Of the several structures identified, Royals initial focus is the Climax area.

Highlights of the studies include:

The entire Royal land package was confirmed to be prospective for helium production

Focus areas are identified within a region of Saskatchewan with current helium production and historic gas composition analysis that are some of Saskatchewan's highest known concentrations of helium

These focus areas show the presence of a distinct basal sand unit in the Deadwood Formation that is a known producer of helium, and also prospective zones within the Lower to Middle Deadwood sequence, the proven helium-bearing interval

The study of historical seismic compilation maps has identified 30 possible structural anomalies in the form of structural closures or structural noses either on, or adjacent to, Royal lands

Over the next three months, the Company will be focused on the advanced exploration and development of our properties specifically with the initial aim to commencing a multi-well drill program in the fourth quarter at Climax while continuing to further define the number of other well targets identified in the study, subject to financing.

Royal Helium is in discussions with several of the major industrial gas companies looking to select and secure a helium processing partner for Royal's initial development. The early stage discussions are continuing and are progressing favourably.

Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal has over 300,000 acres of prospective helium land in south western and south-central Saskatchewan. All of Royals' lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land near existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

