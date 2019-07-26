Quantcast

    Royal Financial, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Results

    CHICAGO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:RYFL), incorporated under the laws of Delaware on December 15, 2004, for the purpose of serving as the holding company of Royal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announces the preliminary earnings results and statement of condition for the fiscal year ended 2019.

    Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $874,000, or $0.34 per share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.50 per share, for the same period in 2019.  Net income for the year ended June 30, 2019, was $3.7 million, or $1.46 per share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.69 per share in 2019.

    The Company also reported total assets of $404.9 million and stockholders' equity of $39.8 million as of June 30, 2019.  As of the same date, the Company's book value per share was $15.65 and tangible book value per share was $14.64.

    Comparison of Results of Operations for the Quarters Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

    Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $874,000 or $0.34 per share, a decrease in net income of $371,000 (30%) from June 30, 2018. 

    Net interest income decreased by $196,000 (5%) from the quarter ended June 30, 2018.  The decrease in net interest income was the result of an increase in loan income by $286,000 (7%) to $4.3 million, offset by an increase in deposit and borrowings cost of funds of $432,000 (58%) to $1.2 million. 

    Total non-interest income increased $11,000 (5%) to $235,000, from the same period last year.  The Company recognized an increase in rental income of $16,000 (44%) as a result of the rental of unused office space at the branches.

    The Company did not fund the allowance for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

    Total non-interest expense increased $64,000 (3%) compared to the same period last year. The increase in non-interest expense was driven by increases in data processing of $41,000 (22%) to $232,000, professional services of $60,000 (57%) to $167,000 and acquisition expense of $49,000 (149%) to $16,000. These increases were offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment of $104,000 (21%) to $401,000 and FDIC insurance expense of $11,000 (24%) to $36,000.

    During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company increased the State of Illinois Deferred Tax Asset ("DTA") valuation allowance by $100,000, for a total valuation allowance of $300,000. The Company increased the valuation allowance based on the fiscal 2019 performance and updated forecasting.

    Comparison of Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

    Net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was $3.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million (113%) from June 30, 2018. Net interest income for the fiscal year ended 2019 increased $847,000 (6%) to $14.0 million.  The primary driver for the increase in net interest income was a $2.7 million (19%) increase in loan interest income and fees.  The increase in interest income was offset by a $1.4 million (74%) increase in interest expense on deposits and a $212,000 (37%) increase in interest expense on borrowings due to rising cost of funds.

    The provision for loan losses in 2019 decreased $495,000 (69%) from the prior year. In 2018, the Company increased the provisions for the allowance for loan losses to provide for the increased growth in the loan portfolio due to the purchase of one-to-four family participation loans.

    Non-interest income for the year ended 2019 was $984,000, an increase of $111,000 (13%) from the previous year. The increase in non-interest income was primarily a result of the increase in service charges of $84,000 (14%) to $676,000, secondary mortgage market income of $32,000 (26%) to $155,000, and rental income of $14,000 (10%) to $151,000.  Services charges increased as the result of an increase in fees and rental income increased as the Company rented out unused space in the Bank's branches. Non-interest income for the year ended 2018 included $36,000 of net losses on the sale of securities available for sale which the Company did not incur in fiscal 2019. 

    Non-interest expense decreased $267,000 (3%) for fiscal year 2019.  The decrease in non-interest expense is primarily due to a decrease of $624,000 (93%) in acquisition expenses and a decrease of $39,000 (59%) in foreclosed asset expense, offset by increases in occupancy and equipment of $86,000 (5%) as the result of two additional branches to maintain, an increase in data processing of $55,000 (7%) is the result of the increase in customer base from the recent acquisition and additional users of the Company's online banking platform, as well as improvements to the Company's banking products and technology, and an increase in professional services of $186,000 (43%) related to an increase in audit fees, an increase in legal services, ongoing outside consultant work related to marketing and information technology (IT), and an increase in supervisory exam fees.

    For the fiscal year ended 2019, the provision for income taxes was $1.7 million compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2018.  

    Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018

    The Company's total assets decreased $8.2 million (2%), to $404.9 million at June 30, 2019, from $413.2 million at June 30, 2018.

    Securities available for sale decreased $3.6 million (8%), to $39.3 million at June 30, 2019 from $42.9 million at June 30, 2018.  The decrease is the result of a $5.0 million agency bond maturing, offset by the increase of $1.3 million in the unrealized gain in the portfolio.

    Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, decreased $3.5 million (1%), to $319.3 million at June 30, 2019, from $322.9 million at June 30, 2018.  The decrease was the result of pay downs in the mortgage loan portfolio, offset by increased lending in the commercial loan portfolio.

    The allowance for loan losses was $2.6 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, as compared to $2.4 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at June 30, 2018.  In addition to the allowance for loan losses, net purchase discount on acquired loans was $772,000 at June 30, 2019 compared to $1.0 million at June 30, 2018.  Individual loan discounts are being accreted into interest income over the life of the loan; however, they can offset loan losses upon loan default. Nonperforming loans totaled $1.2 million, or 0.37% of outstanding loans, at June 30, 2019 compared to $899,000, or 0.28%, at June 30, 2018.  

    Other real estate owned (OREO) decreased $8,000 to $297,000 at June 30, 2019, from $305,000 at June 30, 2018.  The property is recorded at fair value, less estimated costs to sell. 

    The DTA decreased by $2.0 million (20%) from $10.4 million on June 30, 2018, to $8.4 million on June 30, 2019.  The Company increased the valuation allowance for State of Illinois DTA during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 an additional $100,000 based on the fiscal 2019 performance and updated forecasting. The valuation allowance as of June 30, 2019 is $300,000.

    The Core Deposit Intangibles ("CDI") held by the Company decreased $324,000 (28%) as of June 30, 2019. The decrease was the result of a full year of amortization of the CDI of $141,000 and due to the fair value re-measurement of the acquisition Washington Federal Bank for Savings deposits which decreased the CDI by $183,000 and increased Goodwill by $183,000 to $1.8 million.

    Total deposits increased $6.6 million (2%), to $347.9 million at June 30, 2019 from $341.3 million at June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in money market accounts, offset by a decrease in time deposits.

    As of June 30, 2019, the Company had no Federal Home Loan Bank advances outstanding.

    Notes payable decreased by $2.3 million (17%) to $11.3 million as of June 30, 2019. In October, the loan was restructured from two separate notes payable into one note. The new note will amortize in full over eight years with quarterly payments of $375,000 in principal reduction and interest at the rate of 0.15% below the Wall Street Journal Prime Rate.

    Total stockholders' equity increased $5.3 million (15%), to $39.8 million at June 30, 2019 from $34.5 million at June 30, 2018. The increase is primarily a result of net income of $3.7 million (29%) and an increase in unrealized gain in equity of $1.3 million (122%).

    For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, the Bank paid cash dividends of $4.5 million to the Company. The upstream of funds enabled the Company to make debt and interest payments on its notes payable, as well as pay general business expenses and retain cash for fiscal 2020.

    To meet the minimum requirement to be well capitalized under prompt corrective action regulations, the Bank is required to maintain regulatory capital sufficient to meet Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, and risk-based ratios for Common Equity Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 capital and Total capital of at least 5.0%, 6.5%, 8.0% and 10.0%, respectively.  At June 30, 2019, the Bank exceeded each of its capital requirements with ratios of 9.93%, 15.04%, 15.04% and 16.06%, respectively.

    At June 30, 2019, the book value per common share, shares outstanding of 2,545,052, was $15.65 compared to the book value per common share of $13.77 at June 30, 2018, for shares outstanding of 2,507,112.  The tangible book value per share was $14.64 at June 30, 2019, compared to tangible book value per share of $12.69 at June 30, 2018. 

    The audited consolidated financial statements for 2018 and 2017 are available at www.royal-bank.us. We expect the audited consolidated financial statements for 2019 to be available early September 2019.  

    About Royal Financial, Inc.

    Royal Savings Bank offers a range of checking and savings products and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions.  Royal Savings Bank has been operating continuously in the south and southeast communities of Chicago since 1887, and currently has nine branches in Chicagoland and lending centers in Homewood and St. Charles, Illinois. Visit Royal Financial, Inc. and Royal Savings Bank at www.royalbankweb.com.

    Safe-Harbor

    Forward Looking Statements: This press release may include forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions.  Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company and the Bank include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; continued credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to further increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative/regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of the loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines.  These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

    Contact:  Mr. Leonard Szwajkowski

    President and CEO

    Telephone:  (773) 382-2111

    E-mail:  lszwajkowski@royal-bank.us

    Royal Financial, Inc. and Subsidiary
    Consolidated Statements of Operations
    Quarters and Year Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
    (Unaudited)
                   
      Quarters Ended

    June 30,    		   Years Ended

    June 30,
       
        2019     2018       2019     2018  
                   
    Interest income              
    Loans, including fees $   4,276,352   $   3,990,242     $   16,958,011   $   14,250,158  
    Securities     248,811       353,806         1,050,924       1,197,494  
    Federal funds sold and other     73,047       17,523         137,360       220,046  
    Total interest income     4,598,210       4,361,571         18,146,295       15,667,698  
                   
    Interest expense              
    Deposits     1,024,957       507,908         3,331,098       1,911,337  
    Borrowings     151,101       235,879         781,926       570,116  
    Total interest expense     1,176,058       743,787         4,113,024       2,481,453  
                   
    Net interest income     3,422,153       3,617,784         14,033,271       13,186,245  
                   
    Provision for loan losses     -       75,000         225,000       720,000  
                   
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses     3,422,153       3,542,784         13,808,271       12,466,245  
                   
    Non-interest income              
    Service charges on deposit accounts     161,150       162,311         676,538       592,389  
    Secondary mortgage market fees     23,224       26,402         155,203       123,466  
    Rental income     50,493       34,987         151,232       137,443  
    Gain on sale of other real estate owned     -       -         -       5,442  
    Loss on sale of investment securities     -       -         -       (36,067 )
    Other     267       257         1,082       55,934  
    Total non-interest income     235,135       223,957         984,055       878,607  
                   
    Non-interest expense              
    Salaries and employee benefits     1,078,460       1,070,409         4,452,645       4,427,479  
    Occupancy and equipment     401,329       505,747         1,933,001       1,846,528  
    Data processing     231,535       190,349         807,035       752,162  
    Professional services     166,836       106,507         618,623       433,016  
    Director fees     52,800       45,000         196,800       172,000  
    Marketing     9,816       11,623         43,158       49,824  
    FDIC insurance expense     36,412       47,794         152,049       155,595  
    Insurance premiums     21,308       23,994         97,396       101,098  
    Foreclosed Asset expense     7,732       4,882         27,478       71,697  
    Acquisition Expense     16,242       (33,132 )       49,772       673,968  
    Core Deposit Intangibles Amortization     35,207       35,207         140,827       123,412  
    Other     237,447       223,148         911,832       890,877  
    Total non-interest expense     2,295,125       2,231,528         9,430,615       9,697,656  
                   
    Income before income taxes     1,362,162       1,535,213         5,361,711       3,647,196  
                   
    Income tax expense     488,000       289,831         1,657,530       1,909,195  
    Net Income $   874,162   $   1,245,382     $   3,704,181   $   1,738,001  
                   
    Basic earnings per share $   0.34   $   0.50     $   1.46   $   0.69  
    Diluted earnings per share $   0.34   $   0.49     $   1.43   $   0.68  
                   
     
    This report has not been prepared in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")      
    rules applicable to SEC registrant companies and is not intended to comply with such rules.        



    Royal Financial, Inc. and Subsidiary
    Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
    Fiscal Years Ending June 30, 2019 and 2018
    (Unaudited)
         
      June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018
         
    Assets    
         
    Cash and non-interest bearing balances in financial institutions $   3,092,057   $   2,825,543  
    Interest bearing balances in financial institutions     11,242,481   $   11,357,538  
    Federal funds sold     271,189   $   45,159  
      Total cash and cash equivalents $   14,605,727   $   14,228,240  
         
    Investment certificates of deposit $   1,840,000   $   1,844,000  
    Securities available for sale     39,310,395       42,863,407  
    Loans Receivable, net of Allowance for loan losses      319,325,977       322,859,548  
    of $2,645,045 at June 30, 2019, $2,388,428 at June 30, 2018    
    Federal Home Loan Bank Stock     836,300       724,100  
    Premises and equipment, net     14,856,772       14,810,797  
    Accrued interest receivable     1,464,514       1,354,267  
    Other real estate owned     297,544       305,311  
    Deferred tax asset     8,359,005       10,406,528  
    Core deposit intangibles     819,833       1,143,504  
    Goodwill     1,755,189       1,572,344  
    Other assets     1,516,378       1,116,626  
      Total Assets $   404,987,634   $   413,228,672  
         
         
    Liabilities & Stockholders Equity    
    Deposits $   347,897,715   $   341,320,935  
    Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance     4,777,979       3,691,202  
    Federal Home Loan Bank advances     -       19,000,000  
    Notes payable     11,250,000       13,500,000  
    Accrued interest payable and other Lliabilities     1,225,537       1,298,479  
      Total Liabilities $   365,151,231   $   378,810,616  
         
    Stockholder's Equity    
    Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share, authorized    
    1,000,000 shares, no issues are outstanding $   -   $   -  
    Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, authorized 5,000,000  
    shares, 2,645,000 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and 2018     26,450       26,450  
    Additional Paid-In Capital     23,676,229       24,012,821  
    Retained Earnings     16,313,278       12,609,097  
    Treasury Stock, 99,948 shares in 2019 and  
    137,888 shares in 2018, at cost     (424,384 )     (1,012,925 )
    Unrealized G/L in Equity     244,830       (1,104,337 )
      Total Capital $   39,836,403   $   34,531,106  
         
      Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $   404,987,634   $   413,228,672  
         
     
    This report has not been prepared in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules applicable
    to SEC registrant companies and is not intended to comply with such rules.  

