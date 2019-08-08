Quantcast

Ross Stores Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


Dublin, CA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dublin, California -- Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq:  ROST) will announce its second quarter 2019 earnings results on Thursday, August 22, 2019. A press release will be sent out at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.



The Company will also provide additional details concerning its second quarter 2019 results and business outlook on a conference call to be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time.  Participants may listen to a real-time audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.rossstores.com.



A recorded version of the call will also be available at the website address, as well as via a telephone recording at 404-537-3406, Passcode #9991468, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 29, 2019.		 
Julie Chapman
925-965-4535
juliea.chapman@ros.com

Source: Ross Stores, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ROST




