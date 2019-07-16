ROSINBOMB Announces Their Patent Pending Flow Channel Technology™ Enabling Mass Production of Solventless Oils and Extracts



Revolutionary Technology Poised to Disrupt the Multibillion Dollar Extract Market

RENO, Nev., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick Technology Solutions (OTC:MVRK), manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB™ line of extraction presses and technology, is excited to announce the recent patent filing of their revolutionary Flow Channel Technology™. The technology enables processors to now produce large volumes of solventless extracts solely utilizing heat and pressure. The frictionless Flow Channel Technology™ is a monumental leap forward in extract production at a fraction of the cost of existing solvent-based systems.



"By advancing forward the existing technology that has propelled ROSINBOMB to become the leader in solventless extract production, we were able to develop our Flow Channel Technology™ to make solvent free mass production a reality. This combined with the added advantage of removing the use of parchment and eliminating manual collecting from the equation, undoubtedly delivers the industry the preeminent solution to manufacturing the highest quality clean extracts at an unparalleled cost," said Ryan Mayer, Inventor and President of Maverick Technology Solutions.

"We couldn't be prouder and more excited to bring this meteoric shift forward to our industry," added Maverick CEO, Fred Angelopoulos. "Our vision has always been to lead the solventless extracts movement through innovation and ease of use. This patent pending technology will certainly propel this multi-billion-dollar mark sector to finally deliver solvent free, organic, pure a extracts to the mass market - efficiently and affordably."

Maverick Technology Solutions' revolutionary Flow Channel Technology™ will be an integral component in ROSINBOMB's newest press expected to be released in Q3, 2019.

Product Information

Currently available ROSINBOMB™ products include the consumer targeted ROSINBOMB Rocket press along with the commercially targeted ROSINBOMB M-50 press and related accessories. The proprietary technology used in the hugely popular presses utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils at a competitive price. The produced extracts are clean, pure and, most importantly, solvent-less. Products are available for purchase through select distributors, retailers and directly at rosinbomb.com.

About Maverick Technology Solutions, Inc.

Maverick Technology Solutions (OTC:MVRK) has over three years operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug and play out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company's products and services.

Contact:

Farley Cahen

Elevated Agency

(818) 810-7282

press@rosinbomb.com

investor.relations@rosinbomb.com

Source: Maverick Technology Solutions