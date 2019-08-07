Quantcast

Rosetta Stone Inc. Announces Participation in the Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 04:16:00 PM EDT


Arlington, VA, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), a world leader in technology-based learning solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day, which is taking place August 15, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, IL.John Hass, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Pierno, Chief Financial Officer, will hold meetings with investors throughout the day.



About Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. "Rosetta Stone" is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

Investors:
Lasse Glassen / Jason Terry
Addo Investor Relations
1-310-829-5400
IR@rosettastone.com

Media Contact:
Andrea Riggs
1-917-572-5555
ariggs@rosettastone.com

Source: Rosetta Stone

