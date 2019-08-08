Rosetta Stone Inc. Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences





Arlington, VA, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), a world leader in technology-based learning solutions, today announced that Rosetta Stone management will be participating at the following September investor conferences:

On September 5, John Hass, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Matt Hulett, Co-President of Rosetta Stone will be participating in the Dougherty Institutional Investor Conference to be held at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.

On September 5, Tom Pierno, Chief Financial Officer and Nick Gaehde, Co-President of Rosetta Stone will be participating in the 12th Annual Barrington Research Fall Conference to be held at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL.

On September 12, Tom Pierno, Chief Financial Officer of Rosetta Stone will be participating in the Lake Street 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference to be held at the Parker New York in New York, NY.

On September 12, John Hass, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Nick Gaehde, Co-President of Rosetta Stone will be participating in the BMO 19th Annual Back to School Conference to be held at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York, NY. John Hass, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. E.T. A link to a live audio webcast will be available prior to the event, and archived for a period of 180 days on the Rosetta Stone investor relations website at, http://investors.rosettastone.com.

About Rosetta Stone Inc.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone's language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. "Rosetta Stone" is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

Investors: Lasse Glassen / Jason Terry Addo Investor Relations 1-310-829-5400 IR@rosettastone.com Media Contact: Andrea Riggs 1-917-572-5555 ariggs@rosettastone.com

Source: Rosetta Stone