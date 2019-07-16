Rosehill Resources Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Date





HOUSTON, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. ("Rosehill" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ROSE, ROSEW, ROSEU) announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results after market close on August 8, 2019 and will host a conference call to discuss those results and updates on August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).



Interested parties may participate by dialing (866) 601-1105 from the United States or (430) 775-1347 from outside the United States. The conference call I.D. number is 9388804. The call will also be available as a live webcast on the "News/Events" tab of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.rosehillresources.com. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

About Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration company with assets uniquely positioned in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The Company's strategy includes the focused development of its multi-bench assets in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as adding economic drilling inventory to support future growth.

Contact Information:

Craig Owen

Senior Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

281-675-3400 John Crain

Director of Investor Relations

281-675-3493

Source: Rosehill Resources Inc.