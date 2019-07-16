Quantcast

Rosehill Resources Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Date

By GlobeNewswire,  July 16, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


HOUSTON, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosehill Resources Inc. ("Rosehill" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ROSE, ROSEW, ROSEU) announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results after market close on August 8, 2019 and will host a conference call to discuss those results and updates on August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties may participate by dialing (866) 601-1105 from the United States or (430) 775-1347 from outside the United States. The conference call I.D. number is 9388804. The call will also be available as a live webcast on the "News/Events" tab of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.rosehillresources.com. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

About Rosehill Resources Inc.

Rosehill Resources Inc. is an independent oil and gas exploration company with assets uniquely positioned in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. The Company's strategy includes the focused development of its multi-bench assets in the Northern Delaware Basin and the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as adding economic drilling inventory to support future growth.

Contact Information:

Craig Owen

Senior Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

281-675-3400		 John Crain

Director of Investor Relations

281-675-3493

Source: Rosehill Resources Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ROSE




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8258.19
14.04  ▲  0.17%
DJIA 27359.16
27.13  ▲  0.10%
S&P 500 3014.30
0.53  ▲  0.02%
Data as of Jul 15, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar