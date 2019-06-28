Quantcast

Roper Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  June 28, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


SARASOTA, Fla., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) announced that its financial results for the second quarter of 2019, ended June 30, 2019, will be released before the market opens on Thursday, July 25, 2019.  A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, July 25, 2019.  The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 888-204-4368 (US/Canada) or +1 929-477-0402, using confirmation code 3884712.  Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper's website prior to the start of the call.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company's website at www.ropertech.com.

