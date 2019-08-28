ROK Navy Awards eMARINE Global Renewal of Maintenance Contract for Anti-Submarine Warfare Team Trainer





SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMARINE Global Inc. (OTC:EMRN), a leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) for the maritime industry, signed a contract with the Republic of Korea Navy for the maintenance of its Anti-Submarine Warfare Team Trainer (ASWTT) at the Jin-Hae Naval Base. The contract is valued at an estimated 920 million won (US$0.76 million).



eMARINE has maintained the ASWTT virtual reality simulator, used to simulate battles between warships and submarines, since 2017. The simulator technology was developed by Sindel, an Italian technology company.

"Our success and track record of excellence in providing maintenance for the ASWTT system, combined with good customer references, places eMARINE in an advantageous position to secure work on the second ASWTT installation planned for the Dong-Hae Naval Base," stated Ung Gyu Kim, Chairman and CEO. "The new installation at Dong-Hae, scheduled to start in early 2020, is budgeted at 23 billion won (US$19 million) over two years."

Founded in 2001 and based in South Korea, eMARINE Global is working with a growing base of marquee customers to achieve maritime ICT convergence through fully integrated products and services, offering state-of-the-art e-navigation, marine Internet of Things (IoT), and marine big data solutions, primarily in Korea with near-term expansion into U.S. and Chinese markets.

About eMARINE Global, Inc.

eMARINE is a provider of information and communications technology in the maritime industry. Specifically, eMARINE provides solutions for collection, integration and display of maritime information abroad and ashore by electronic means to enhance berth to berth navigation and related services. These solutions provide the most efficient means to secure the safety of life at sea and to protect the marine environment. All products and services are offered through subscription, installation, updates and/or maintenance contracts.

Forward-Looking Statements

