Rogers to launch new device financing options for wireless customers

TORONTO, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today that new device financing options will be available to customers starting July 10 on Rogers Infinite data plans. These new options will give customers more choice and flexibility to purchase any device, anytime, at $0 down and 0% interest.



Customers no longer have to wait for the next big sale to get the lowest upfront price for their smartphone or connected device. Starting July 10, Rogers will launch Edge Financing™ giving customers the option to get any device at $0 down, interest free, with the retail price of the device paid through equal monthly payments. Data plans and device costs will be shown separately, making it easier for customers to understand their bill. At the end of the financing term, the device cost automatically drops off a customer's bill, leaving only the cost of the data plan. Customers have the option to make pre-payments or pay off their device at anytime. Edge Financing will be available on any smartphone, tablet or eSIM enabled smartwatch.



"We are thrilled to offer our customers new flexible and affordable options to get the latest smartphones or connected device," said Brent Johnston, President, Wireless Services, Rogers Communications. "With Edge Financing, customers can get any device they want for $0 down every day of the year."



Today's announcement builds on recent initiatives to give customers more choice and affordability. Last month, Rogers became the first national wireless carrier to offer unlimited data plans with no overage charges with Rogers Infinite data plans that include 10, 20, or 50GB of max speed data and reduced speed beyond. These plans are here to stay and allow customers to pool their data with family and friends, eliminating the need to monitor data use while giving more data across all lines.



The company also launched Upfront Edge earlier this year to reduce the upfront cost of the latest smartphones for customers who plan to return their device after a 2-year term. Last September, Rogers was the first to introduce Ultra, a new subsidy tier, to help lower the upfront cost of devices for customers.



