Rogers appoints Jordan Banks to President of Rogers Media; Rick Brace to retire from Rogers Media





TORONTO, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced today the appointment of Jordan Banks as President of Rogers Media, effective September 9, 2019. Rick Brace, who has served as President of Rogers Media since 2015, will retire from the company at the end of the year.



Banks has more than 20 years of experience in the media, sports, and technology sectors. A visionary, digital leader, he brings deep global content experience and a proven track record of driving growth. He joins us from Facebook and Instagram Canada, where he was Managing Director for seven years. At Facebook, he also served as Global Head of Vertical Strategy, helping the company grow its business in multiple countries. Banks also led eBay Canada, was the CEO of a leading global sports IPTV company, and worked at the NHL Players' Association in international business and licensing.

Banks's mandate will include overseeing the current $2 billion Rogers Media business across Sportsnet, Citytv, OMNI Television, Radio, the Toronto Blue Jays and TSC, with a focus on driving growth across sports and local in a digital world.

"I am thrilled to join such an iconic Canadian company with its incredible breadth and depth of sports and media assets," said Banks. "I am honoured and excited to build on Rick's legacy and look forward to working with the team to drive the next wave of growth across our sports and media businesses."

Banks will succeed Brace, who skillfully repositioned the company's media assets to drive future growth. His accomplishments include growing Sportsnet to the #1 sports media brand in Canada; launching North America's first mainstream sports OTT service; creating new revenue streams with Rogers data services; and refocusing the company's suite of media assets.

"Rick is a seasoned business leader who measurably reshaped our media business for the future, and I would like to thank him for his many accomplishments," said Joe Natale, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogers. "Jordan is a globally respected and transformative digital executive who will build on Rick's legacy to drive future growth."

"I am incredibly proud of our team and what we have achieved together," said Brace. "I have accomplished what I set out to do and I leave Rogers Media knowing the business is in great hands with Jordan and the team."

Brace and Banks will work together to ensure a seamless transition until Brace retires at the end of the year.

