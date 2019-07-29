Rogers and Nisga'a Nation connect communities in Northwestern B.C. with wireless coverage

Wireless coverage in the Nass Valley brings economic benefits, tourism and improved safety for residents in four Nisga'a communities

NEW AIYANSH, B.C., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications and the Nisg̱a'a Nation today announced they have connected four local communities and 1,200 residents to wireless coverage through an innovative partnership.



"We are committed to bringing wireless connectivity to rural, remote and northern parts of Canada," said Rick Sellers, President of British Columbia, Rogers Communications. "We are proud to partner with the Nisg̱a'a Nation to bring wireless service to residents and visitors in the Nass Valley for the first time to help increase economic opportunities for local residents and businesses as well as improve public safety."

Rogers has worked with the the Nisg̱a'a Nation to construct five network sites to provide coverage to the villages of Gitlax̱t'aamiks, Gitwinksihlkw, Laxg̱galts'ap, and Ging̱olx. Through this unique collaboration, the Nisg̱a'a Nation constructed and funded the new sites, which are operated by Rogers on Canada's most trusted network.

"Our collaboration with Rogers is an innovative partnership that is improving connectivity in our community," said Eva Clayton, President, Nisga'a Nation. "Expanded wireless coverage contributes directly to economic development, helping youth looking for opportunities and attracting more tourists, as well as community safety and security for indigenous peoples in northern B.C. by supporting emergency services."

The new wireless service is helping improve access to education and health care delivery for Nisg̱a'a communities and increase eco-tourism in the famous Nisg̱a'a Memorial Lava Bed Provincial Park. Residents are also able to better stay in touch with family and friends.

The Rogers network provides essential emergency coverage so residents, visitors and recreational can access emergency services.

This investment is part of Rogers ongoing work to improve network coverage in rural, remote and northern areas across Canada. Last year Rogers invested $2.8 billion in infrastructure to bring Canadians world-leading technology. Earlier this year, the company announced it is investing $100 million over five years to connect over 1,000 kilometres of unserved highway corridors with LTE wireless service thanks to the Accelerated Investment Incentive, introduced in the federal government's Fall Economic Statement in 2018. In January, Rogers announced a significant increase in capital expenditures that it will invest in its networks and, in particular, coverage in rural and remote areas.

Today's announcement builds on Rogers commitment to British Columbia. Earlier this year, the company announced it is doubling its investment in the province in 2019 to expand its LTE network in B.C., boost and densify its fibre-powered network in Vancouver, and lay the groundwork for 5G. Rogers continues to make wireless enhancements across the province including a collaboration with the B.C. government to bring wireless coverage to residents and businesses of Witsuwit'en Village (Witset First Nation). Rogers has also enhanced service across Vancouver Island, including in Sproat Lake and Qualicum Beach as well as Kelowna and throughout Metro Vancouver; Surrey, Burnaby, Maple Ridge, Vancouver and across the SkyTrain.

