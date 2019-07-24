Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces an Agreement with Water Event Pure Water Solutions to Distribute Hemp-Derived CBD Products for Home and Office Delivery





DALLAS, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:RMHB), a fully reporting lifestyle brand management Company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today it has entered into an agreement with Water Event Pure Water Solutions ("Water Event") of Carrollton, Texas to distribute hemp-derived CBD products to its expanding 15,000 home, office, and retail customer base.

Established in 1971, Water Event is independently owned and operated by Brian Rose, who has been in the home and office water delivery business for over 34 years. The corporate office, manufacturing facility and retail store are in Carrollton, Texas. The company also operates warehouse distribution facilities in Houston, Austin, and Sherman/Denison. Water Event is also in the water filtration and water bottling business.

Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High Brands, said, "Water Event's fleet of delivery trucks service 15,000 customers in the highest population growth areas in Texas, including Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin/San Marcos, San Antonio, and Sherman/Dennison. Their customers include office buildings, residential homes and select retail establishments. The Company's agreement with Water Event includes our HEMPd Wellness for Life Products:

Tinctures

Water Soluble Solution

Capsules

Gummies

Salve

Lotion

as well as our HEMPdCBD-Infused Flavored Waters, our Rocky Mountain Hemp Seed Extract-Infused beverages, and our Rocky Mountain High Hemp-Infused Energy drinks."

Mr. Welch continued, "Water Event has solidified its place as the premier home and office delivery service in Texas because of their quality of products and extraordinary customer service. For us to be able to sell our hemp-derived CBD products alongside someone with Mr. Rose's credentials and customer base puts us on the forefront of a rapidly growing Texas market."

Mr. Welch concluded, "We are pleased to have the opportunity to expand our relationship with Water Event and Mr. Rose. In fact, we have our next bottling run of Eagle Spirit Spring Water scheduled for the week of August 5, 2019 at Water Event."

Brian Rose, owner of Water Event, stated, "Now that Texas has passed a law allowing the sale of CBD oil, there is a tremendous opportunity in this exciting product category. It is important to have the right CBD products on my trucks. I chose Rocky Mountain High Brands due to their high standards and involvement with the U.S.Hemp Roundtable and that gives me confidence that their products are safe, legal, and are some of the best in the industry. By partnering with Rocky Mountain High Brands, Water Event is harnessing the expertise and capabilities of a dynamic young hemp company to accelerate my company's growth."

Mr. Welch represents Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. as a Board Member on the U.S Hemp Roundtable.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands:

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH BRANDS, INC., (OTCQB:RMHB) is a publicly traded, lifestyle brand management company that markets "good for you" products to health-conscious consumers.

We are committed to empowering, motivating, and inspiring healthy lifestyle habits that create a positive impact on everyday people. We reach those people with our brand messages and change people's lives with our products.

Our mission is to help people live more productive and healthier lives.

The Company currently markets its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of CBD-infused topicals and nutraceuticals, and a line of CBD-infused functional beverages. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Spirit Water and Eagle Spirit Spring Water. The Company continues to be innovative through R&D and bringing new products to market.

Our vision is to create and sell "good for you" products that touch people in fun, unique and relevant ways.

For interested investors, our stock symbol is RMHB.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Paul Knopick

E & E Communications

Pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

Source: Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.