Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Present at Upcoming September Conferences





WIXOM, Mich., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) ("Rockwell Medical" or the "Company") today announced that Stuart Paul, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at two upcoming conferences as follows:



Conference NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry Date: Friday, September 6, 2019 Time: 2:10 P.M. Eastern Daylight Time Location: Millennium Times Square New York, New York, NY Webcast: http://media.rampard.com/newsmakers/rockwellmedical Conference H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Time: 11:40 A.M. Eastern Daylight Time Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/rmti/

The presentations will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company's website at www.rockwellmed.com, under the "Investors" section.



To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright and/or NewsMakers representatives, or Lisa Wilson at lwilson@insitecony.com.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with anemia, with an initial focus on end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Rockwell Medical's exclusive renal drug therapy, Triferic, supports disease management initiatives to improve the quality of life and care of dialysis patients and is intended to deliver safe and effective therapy, while decreasing drug administration costs and improving patient convenience. The Company has developed multiple formulations of Triferic: (1) Dialysate Triferic; and (2) I.V. Triferic. Dialysate Triferic is the only FDA-approved therapeutic indicated for iron replacement and maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. The Company's strategy is to bring its therapeutics to market in the United States and to utilize partners to develop and commercialize such therapeutics in international markets. Rockwell Medical is also an established manufacturer, supplier and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad. Please visit www.rockwellmed.com for more information.

