Rock Tech Announces Mobilization of Northern Bioscience for Initial Baseline Studies





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc.(the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on July 8, 2019, Northern Bioscience Ecological Consulting ("Northern Bioscience") has mobilized to complete initial baseline studies supporting an Environmental Assessment at the Company's 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada.



Field crew on the Nama Creek access road just off Provincial Highway 11





The initial baseline studies will include a spawning survey and the first round of point counts for breeding birds and species at risk. Included will be surveys for whip-poor-will, protected under the Endangered Species Act, following the survey protocols of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry ("MNRF") and concurrent surveys of Little Brown and Northern Myotis using a handheld bat recorder.

"These baseline studies are key to completing an environmental assessment and obtaining permits," said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech's chairman. "We are excited to embark on this stage of the Georgia Lake lithium project's development."



All scientific and technical information in this news release concerning the Georgia Lake lithium property was reviewed and approved by Karl-Stephan Peters, EurGeol 787, a qualified person (QP) as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Georgia Lake Lithium Project

The Georgia Lake lithium project is a lithium-rich pegmatite vein deposit with measured and indicated resources of 6.57 million tonnes grading 1.01% Li2O in addition to inferred resources of 6.72 million tonnes grading 1.16% Li2O. The first PEA for the project, focused exclusively on the main resource area which hosts less than 80% of total defined resources to date, was published in October 2018. Highlights from the PEA included an NPV of $312 million and an IRR of 62.2%. While the Georgia Lake lithium project has received extensive exploration and development investment over the years, there remains extensive areas for future exploration and discovery located both within and adjacent to the main resource area.

